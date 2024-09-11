Honor 200 series has received a new update in India. It brings flagship features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) such as AI Eraser and Face-to-Face Translation. Honor says its latest update, dubbed MR2, is also integrated with the September 2024 Google security patch, bringing security enhancements that the tech giant rolled out for Android users. Additionally, it also bundles performance and security enhancements for the Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro.

Honor says its latest MR2 software update brings several new features for the Honor 200 series handsets. This includes flagship AI features. One of the aforementioned additions is an AI Eraser, which as the name suggests, can remove unwanted objects, texts or background elements from photos. It is said to be powered by Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities.

The Chinese smartphone maker is also adding Face-to-Face Translation for the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. This feature supports both voice and text inputs and delivers real-time translation for multiple languages. The MR2 update also brings security enhancements related to USB connectivity. The handsets will now require user authentication when switching from charging to data transfer modes when connected to a PC or other compatible device via USB.

Users can now save app combinations in split-screen mode as home screen icons for quick access on the Honor 200 series, the company says.

How to Get the Update

The new Honor 200 series MR2 update will be available to all users by September 13, according to the company. To download the update, users need to navigate to the smartphone's settings, go to the System & updates option and then tap on software update. Select the Check for Updates option and the device will check for any pending updates.

Honor also recently released several new devices at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024. It unveiled Honor Watch 5 and the Honor MagicBook Art 14. Additionally, the company also debuted the Honor Pad X8a in India which is speculated to be available for purchase soon.