Technology News
English Edition

Honor 200 Series Gets Flagship AI-Powered Features in India With Latest MR2 Update

Honor's latest software update for its users in India brings flagship AI features like AI Eraser and Face-to-Face Translation.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 September 2024 17:44 IST
Honor 200 Series Gets Flagship AI-Powered Features in India With Latest MR2 Update

Honor says its latest software update for the 200 series smartphones is dubbed MR2

Highlights
  • Honor has rolled out the MR2 software update for users in India
  • It is said to bring new AI features for Honor 200 and 200 Pro smartphones
  • The update is also claimed to be bundled with Google's September patch
Advertisement

Honor 200 series has received a new update in India. It brings flagship features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) such as AI Eraser and Face-to-Face Translation. Honor says its latest update, dubbed MR2, is also integrated with the September 2024 Google security patch, bringing security enhancements that the tech giant rolled out for Android users. Additionally, it also bundles performance and security enhancements for the Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro.

Honor 200 Series Software Update

Honor says its latest MR2 software update brings several new features for the Honor 200 series handsets. This includes flagship AI features. One of the aforementioned additions is an AI Eraser, which as the name suggests, can remove unwanted objects, texts or background elements from photos. It is said to be powered by Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities.

The Chinese smartphone maker is also adding Face-to-Face Translation for the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. This feature supports both voice and text inputs and delivers real-time translation for multiple languages. The MR2 update also brings security enhancements related to USB connectivity. The handsets will now require user authentication when switching from charging to data transfer modes when connected to a PC or other compatible device via USB.

Users can now save app combinations in split-screen mode as home screen icons for quick access on the Honor 200 series, the company says.

How to Get the Update

The new Honor 200 series MR2 update will be available to all users by September 13, according to the company. To download the update, users need to navigate to the smartphone's settings, go to the System & updates option and then tap on software update. Select the Check for Updates option and the device will check for any pending updates.

Honor also recently released several new devices at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024. It unveiled Honor Watch 5 and the Honor MagicBook Art 14. Additionally, the company also debuted the Honor Pad X8a in India which is speculated to be available for purchase soon.

Honor Pad X8a

Honor Pad X8a

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8300mAh
Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon Laptop

Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.60-inch
Display resolution 3120x2080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Snapdragon X Elite
OS Windows 11
Weight 1.00 kg
Honor 200

Honor 200

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive and sleek design
  • Vibrant 120Hz OLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Capable cameras, especially portraits
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No IP rating
  • The ultra-wide sensor is mediocre
Read detailed Honor 200 review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro, Honor 200 Series
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 12 Launch in India
NXP Semiconductors to Invest Over $1 Billion in India Pushing R&D Efforts

Related Stories

Honor 200 Series Gets Flagship AI-Powered Features in India With Latest MR2 Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Could Start on This Date
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get a Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
  3. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Renders Leak Online; Suggests Flatter Design
  5. Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Better Durability
  7. OnePlus 13 Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With This Unannounced SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 200 Series Gets Flagship AI-Powered Features in India With Latest MR2 Update
  2. Indodax Crypto Exchange Suspends Services After Alleged $22 Million Hack
  3. NXP Semiconductors to Invest Over $1 Billion in India Pushing R&D Efforts
  4. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 12 Launch in India
  5. Google Rolls Out App Access Risk Feature to Keep Users Safe From Dangerous Apps: Report
  6. Standard Chartered Bank Announces Digital Custody Service for Bitcoin, Ether in UAE
  7. Microsoft-Backed G42 Introduces Nanda, a Hindi Large Language Model for India
  8. Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  9. Samsung Patent Application Hints at Wireless Charging Case for AR Glasses
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »