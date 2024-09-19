Technology News
Honor 200 Lite 5G With AI-Backed MagicOS 8.0, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Honor 200 Lite 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 13:53 IST
Honor 200 Lite 5G With AI-Backed MagicOS 8.0, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 200 Lite 5G comes in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue shades

Highlights
  • Honor 200 Lite 5G comes with an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification
  • The smartphone gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Honor 200 Lite 5G ships with a 35W wired charger in-the-box
Honor 200 Lite 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The handset is equipped with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery. You also get a 35W wired fast charger in-the-box. The phone runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 which offers several AI features that are claimed to enhance the user experience. The smartphone joins the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G handsets in India, that were unveiled in July.

Honor 200 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

Honor 200 Lite 5G price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB option. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting 12am IST on September 27 via Amazon, the Explore Honor website, and select mainline stores.

The company announced in a press release that SBI customers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount during the purchase of the Honor 200 Lite 5G, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 15,999. Honor is also offering Amazon Prime members 24-hour early access to buy the phone as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 starting from 12am IST on September 26.

Honor 200 Lite 5G is available in three colour options — Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue.

Honor 200 Lite 5G Specifications, Features

The Honor 200 Lite 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen with 2,000nits of peak brightness, a 3,240Hz PWM dimming rate, and TÜV Rheinland flicker-free support. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 8GB.

It runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 out-of-the-box. The phone gets a bunch of AI features like MagicLM, Magic Portal, Magic Capsule, Magic Lock Screen, and Parallel Spaces. Honor introduced the new OS, equipped with a four-layered AI architecture, in January this year.

For optics, the Honor 200 Lite 5G carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone's front camera uses a 50-megapixel sensor.

Honor has packed a 4,500mAh battery in the 200 Lite 5G with support for 35W wired fast charging. The phone ships with the charger. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and carries an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification. It measures 161.05 x 74.55 x 6.78mm in size and weighs 166g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor 200 Lite 5G, Honor 200 Lite 5G India launch, Honor 200 Lite 5G price in India, Honor 200 Lite 5G specifications, Honor 200 series, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Apple Intelligence Will be Available in German, Italian and More Languages in 2025

