Honor 200 Pro First Impressions

Honor has finally expanded its portfolio with the launch of the Honor 200 series in India. The brand has introduced two models in this series, the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. While the former caters to the mid-premium segment, the latter is currently under the limelight with a hefty price tag of Rs 57,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which basically puts it in the league of the premium segment. The newest model from the brand brings premium-grade design, specifications, and AI features.

The Honor 200 Pro offers pro-grade cameras, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a stainless steel vapour chamber, AI features, and more. However, the competition is quite tricky here as we have the OnePlus 12, iQoo 12, or even the recently launched Xiaomi 14 Civi that offers a similar chipset at a much lower price. But can it beat the odds and become people's favourite? Although that will be revealed during our in-depth review, here are some things you need to know in our first impressions.

The Honor 200 Pro is available in two colour options: Black and Ocean Cyan

Honor is known for making gorgeous-looking smartphones, and the Honor 200 Pro certainly meets expectations. When you remove the phone from the box (that sadly comes without a charger), you will be greeted with a huge pill-shaped camera module that makes it stand out from the crowd.

The phone is available in two colourways: Black and Ocean Cyan. We got the latter for review, and boy; it gives away a feel of ocean waves hitting the beach with its dual-tone design. Interestingly, the finish also comes with a velvety texture that makes it quite comfortable to hold in your hand (but in the end, the beauty will be tamed by a case!).

The Honor 200 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The front panel offers a quad-curved display with minimal bezels around the corner. The edges are refined so it does not feel that pokey (a common problem with curved display phones). Overall, the in-hand experience is surely a premium one, and if you prefer a minimal design, you can also consider the Black colour option.

Moving on, the display on the Honor 200 Pro seems to be one of the best in the segment. You get a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 2700 x 1224 pixels resolution. The display looks vibrant and bright, all thanks to the 4,000nits of peak brightness and ultra-dynamic colour display technology.

It also supports DCI-P3 cinematic wide colour gamut along with DXO Mark Gold certificate, meaning it has some potential. During the initial testing, the display turned out to be crisp and offered deep levels of black. We will be covering this more during our review.

The smartphone is loaded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

The performance is where the Honor 200 Pro tries to make a mark. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Mind you, the same chipset is available in the Xioami 14 Civi, and it costs quite less than this one.

The company has added some useful features to enhance gaming performance. It features a 36,881mm stainless steel vapour chamber along with an AI-driven virtual dedicated GPU engine to make the gameplay a smoother experience.

Talking about AI, the phone comes loaded with some interesting AI features. The handset runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 with several on-device AI features. First, you have Magic Portal, which allows you to seamlessly drag content to different apps. Then, you have some AI-powered Portrait Mode effects on the cameras that enhance the overall photos and videos.

The Honor 200 Pro features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Honor 200 Pro offers some pro-grade cameras as well. The handset comes loaded with a triple-camera setup on the rear with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS + EIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that also doubles as a macro camera.

On the front, the handset equips a 50-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone takes some amazing photos in daylight conditions, and the portraits are quite interesting—more on this in our upcoming in-depth review.

The phone also features a 5,200mAh battery and 100W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone also supports 66W wireless fast charging, though sadly, the company does not bundle the charger with the box.

The handset is loaded with a 5,200mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The Honor 200 Pro sure seems to be an exciting smartphone, as it has all the features for a flagship device. However, the competition is quite challenging in this price segment. We have OnePlus 12, Google Pixel 8A, iQoo 12, and more that offer flagship-grade specifications and have dominated the segment.

So, the question here is: can it beat the competition? Stay tuned for an in-depth review of the Honor 200 Pro, where we try to answer this question.