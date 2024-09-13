Technology News
Honor 200 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for September 19; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed

Honor 200 Lite 5G will feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2024 17:14 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 200 Lite 5G will launch in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue shades

Highlights
  • Honor 200 Lite 5G will carry a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The smartphone has an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification
  • The Honor 200 Lite 5G will ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8
Honor 200 Lite 5G was unveiled in select global markets in June this year alongside the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G. The base and Pro variants of the Honor 200 series have also been launched in India. Now, the Lite variant has been confirmed to arrive in the country. The company has announced the India launch date and availability of the handset. The design, colour options, and key features of the upcoming smartphone have also been revealed. The Indian variant of the Honor 200 Lite 5G is expected to be similar to the global version.

Honor 200 Lite 5G India Launch Date, Availability, Colours

The Honor 200 Lite 5G will launch in India on September 19 at 12pm IST. The company confirmed in a press release that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the Explore Honor website, and offline mainline stores.honor 200 lite 5g honor inline honor 200 lite 5g

The Indian variant of the Honor 200 Lite 5G will be available in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue colour options. The design of the handset has also been revealed in the promotional images.

Honor 200 Lite 5G Features

The Honor 200 Lite 5G is confirmed to launch in India with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Aside from the primary sensor, which has an f/1.75 aperture, the camera unit will include a depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone will also sport a 50-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera for selfies alongside a 'Selfie Light'.

Honor 200 Lite 5G is confirmed to come with an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification. It will measure 6.78mm in thickness and weigh 166g. The handset is also confirmed to feature an AMOLED display with a 3,240Hz PWM dimming rate. It will ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.

The global variant of the Honor 200 Lite 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired SuperCharge support. It carries a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear camera unit also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is priced GBP 279.99 (roughly Rs. 29,900) in the UK for the 8GB + 256GB option.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WazirX’s Moratorium Plan Backed by Just 441 Users Amidst Widespread Social Media Backlash
Gemini Live With Multiple Voices Reportedly Rolling Out to Free Gemini Users on Android
