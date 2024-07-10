Technology News
Realme GT 6 China Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Debuts: Price, Specifications

Realme GT 6 features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera with OIS support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 14:56 IST
Realme GT 6 China Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Debuts: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 China variant has a 16-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5
  • The Indian variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood
  • Realme GT 6 was launched in India and global markets in June
Realme GT 6 was unveiled in China on Wednesday. The new GT series handset which was launched in India and select global markets last month, has now landed in the company's home country with slightly tweaked internals. The Chinese variant features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera unit and a 5,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Indian variant has the Snapdragon 8s Gen SoC under the hood and packs a 5,500mAh battery.

Realme GT 6 price

Price of Realme GT 6 starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000 ) for the base model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,000), whereas the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,000), respectively. It is available in Dark Side of the Moon, Light Year White, and Storm Purple (translated from Chinese) shades. 

Realme GT 6 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme GT 6 China variant runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display is claimed to deliver up to 6,000 nits brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Indian variant runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Realme GT 6 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support. The Indian version boasts a Sony LYT-808 sensor. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. This marks a downgrade from the 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the Indian variant.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 6 include Bluetooth 5.4, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, GPS, NavIC, NFC and Wi-Fi 6. It comes with OReality audio with Hi-Res certification.

The Realme GT 6 houses a 5,800mAh battery with support for 120W charging support. For comparison, the phone launched in India and global markets with a 5,500mAh battery. The handset measures 162x76x8.43mm and weighs 206 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
