Honor 200 Lite 5G Display, RAM and Storage Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Honor 200 Lite 5G is confirmed to get a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 17:57 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 200 Lite 5G will launch in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue shades

Highlights
  • Honor 200 Lite 5G will support 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage
  • The handset will have an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certificati
  • The Honor 200 Lite 5G will ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8
Honor 200 Lite 5G will launch in India on September 19. The handset was also unveiled in select global markets in June this year. Ahead of the India launch, the company had revealed the design, colour options, and key features of the smartphone. Honor has now also confirmed the display, RAM and storage details of the Indian variant of the Honor 200 Lite 5G. Notably, the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G were introduced in the country in July.

Honor 200 Lite 5G Features

The Honor 200 Lite 5G is set to be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the Explore Honor website, and offline mainline stores. An Amazon microsite for the Indian variant of the Honor 200 Lite 5G has gone live revealing its display, RAM and storage details.

Honor 200 Lite 5G will get a full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2,000nits of peak brightness and 1,200nits high brightness mode. The panel will have a 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 3,240Hz PWM dimming rate, and TÜV Rheinland flicker-free support. The screen will also support e-book and dark modes.

The Amazon microsite further confirms that the Honor 200 Lite 5G will launch in India with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually up to an additional 8GB.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Honor 200 Lite 5G will be offered in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue colourways. The handset will sport a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, alongside a depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The phone will also have a 50-megapixel wide-angle front camera sensor.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G will offer an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification and run Android 14-based MagicOS 8. The handset will measure 6.78mm in thickness and weigh 166g.

Honor 200 Lite 5G is priced at GBP 279.99 (roughly Rs. 29,900) in the UK for the 8GB + 256GB option. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired SuperCharge support. The handset is equipped with a 6.7-inch screen, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Further reading: Honor 200 Lite 5G, Honor 200 Lite 5G India launch, Honor 200 Lite 5G features, Honor, Honor 200 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 18 Update Brings RCS Messaging, Shortcut for Dialling Phone Numbers to iPhone
Qatar Financial Centre Activates Digital Assets Lab Nearly a Year After Announcement

