Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders have finally been confirmed after months of radio silence from developer Rockstar Games. The hotly anticipated open world crime title is set to launch on November 19, 2026, and pre-orders for the game will open next week on June 25, Rockstar announced Thursday.

The confirmation comes after months of speculation and rumours, including some wild theories and a Best Buy affiliate leak in May that led eager fans to believe that a new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer and pre-order details were imminent.

There is still no trailer number 3, but now we know that you'll be pre-order Grand Theft Auto 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X starting June 25. The price of the game will be revealed on the same date. Right now, you can only wishlist GTA 6 on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

It's also very likely that Rockstar will release a new trailer for GTA 6 on June 25. The wait for the game's third trailer has gone on for over a year.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers.



Check out the official cover art, also available as downloadable artwork at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/pRVXk4eyDQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 18, 2026

GTA 6 Cover Art Revealed

Alongside the pre-order confirmation, the GTA maker also revealed the cover art for GTA 6. Rockstar shared a video revealing the artwork on its social media channels and YouTube.

The GTA 6 website has been updated too, with the pre-order date now reflecting on the home page. The website also includes the new cover art, and a brief new look at Vice City at nighttime.

Additionally, Rockstar updated its profile picture and header image on X to reflect new GTA 6 artwork.

We're also now closing in on Rockstar's timeline for the launch marketing push for GTA 6, which according to Take-Two will begin “this summer.” Expect a new trailer and more gameplay details next week when pre-orders for the game go live.

Take-Two is expecting 2027 to be a “milestone year” and projecting record net bookings of $8 to $8.2 billion in the fiscal year, thanks to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has called the game “arguably, the most anticipated entertainment property of all time.” GTA 6 is widely expected to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time.