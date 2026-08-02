Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles Features
  • Smartphones Launched in India (July 2026): Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Nothing Phone (4b) and More

Smartphones Launched in India (July 2026): Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Nothing Phone (4b) and More

From the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra to the Nothing Phone (4b), here’s a list of smartphones launched in India in July 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 August 2026 14:00 IST
Smartphones Launched in India (July 2026): Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Nothing Phone (4b) and More

Samsung's new foldables were launched at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra launched in India on July 22
  • Nothing Phone (4b) made its India debut on July 7
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max launched in India on July 15
Advertisement

The month of July saw several important smartphone launches in India as brands announced offerings across foldable, upper-mid-range, and budget segments. Samsung was among the most active companies, introducing the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Meanwhile, Oppo launched its latest Reno 16 alongside the Reno 16c. OnePlus, Realme, and Vivo were among the brands that introduced budget handsets.

Here's a look at the biggest smartphone launches in India during July 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
Explore More...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the company's most premium foldable smartphone to date. It features an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display paired with a 6.5-inch cover screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The handset also packs a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, Galaxy AI features, upgraded durability and a larger battery than the standard Fold 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra was launched in India on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The handset is also available in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 2,19,999 and Rs. 2,59,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the company's highly-anticipated wide-foldable model. It has a shorter and wider form factor compared to the traditional candybar-style foldables that we see in the market. It sports a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. It gets the same chipset as the Fold 8 Ultra. For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is equipped with dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, alongside a 10-megapixel cover display camera and a 10-megapixel inner display camera. The handset is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was launched in India on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 India price starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs. 1,99,999, while the 16GB + 1TB model is available for Rs. 2,39,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 continues the company's clamshell foldable lineup with a compact design and a larger cover display. It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED screen and a 4.1-inch AMOLED cover display. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Samsung has packed a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 was launched in India on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 India price starts at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs. 1,44,999.

Nothing Phone (4b)

The Nothing Phone (4b) is the company's first model in the B-series lineup, and it continues the signature transparent design language and Glyph lighting. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and sports a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ Samsung Super AMOLED display. At the back, it gets a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Nothing Phone (4b) has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

Nothing Phone (4b) Launch Date

The Nothing Phone (4b) was launched in India on July 7.

Nothing Phone (4b) Price in India

Nothing Phone (4b) price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 38,999.

Motorola Edge 70 Max

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is the company's latest entry into the Edge 70 lineup. The handset sports a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Motorola Edge 70 Max runs on Android 16 and packs a 7,100mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Launch Date

The Motorola Edge 70 Max was launched in India on July 15.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India

The price of the Motorola Edge 70 Max in India is set at Rs. 54,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 59,999.

Smartphones launched in India in July 2026

Smartphone Launch date
Oppo Reno 16 July 2
Oppo Reno 16C July 2
Nothing Phone (4b) July 7
Moto G77 Power July 10
Motorola Edge 70 Max July 15
Realme Narzo 100x 5G July 15
Realme C100x July 16
Vivo T5 Lite 5G July 16
Tecno Camon 50 Ultra July 17
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra July 22
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 July 22
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 July 22
Lava Virat V1 5G July 24
Lava Virat V1 July 24
iQOO Z11 Lite July 24
Vivo T5e July 29
OnePlus N6x July 31
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Nothing Phone 4b, Motorola Edge 70 Max, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
HMD Pulse 2, Pulse 2 Plus, Pulse 2 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset
New Galaxy Z Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra Show What Seven Generations of Foldable Experience Looks Like

Related Stories

Smartphones Launched in India (July 2026): Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Nothing Phone (4b) and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are New Smartphones Launching in August 2026
  2. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 in India Right Now
  3. Redmi Note 17 5G India Launch Roundup: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  4. Smartphones Launched in India (July 2026): See List
  5. OnePlus N6x vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Oppo K14x 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Not Backing Down From Decision to End Game Discs, Says Will 'Cautiously' Move Forward With Plan
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch, May Reuse Its Predecessor's Main Rear Camera
  3. Bitcoin Wallet Exploit Costs Users $38 Million in 25-Minute Attack
  4. Tecno's Bezelless Concept Phone Teased Ahead of IFA 2026
  5. HMD Pulse 2, Pulse 2 Plus, Pulse 2 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset
  6. Poco C95 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on NBTC Ahead of Expected Launch
  7. Samsung SDS Teams Up With Upbit Operator Dunamu to Explore Stablecoins and AI Payments
  8. Redmi K100 Pro Series Launch Confirmed for August 11; K100 Pro Max Design Revealed
  9. Anthropic Says Claude AI Breached Three Organisations During Cybersecurity Testing
  10. Samsung Working on New Galaxy Buds With Ear Hooks Design, Leak Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »