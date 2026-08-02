The month of July saw several important smartphone launches in India as brands announced offerings across foldable, upper-mid-range, and budget segments. Samsung was among the most active companies, introducing the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Meanwhile, Oppo launched its latest Reno 16 alongside the Reno 16c. OnePlus, Realme, and Vivo were among the brands that introduced budget handsets.

Here's a look at the biggest smartphone launches in India during July 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the company's most premium foldable smartphone to date. It features an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display paired with a 6.5-inch cover screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The handset also packs a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, Galaxy AI features, upgraded durability and a larger battery than the standard Fold 8.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra was launched in India on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The handset is also available in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 2,19,999 and Rs. 2,59,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the company's highly-anticipated wide-foldable model. It has a shorter and wider form factor compared to the traditional candybar-style foldables that we see in the market. It sports a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. It gets the same chipset as the Fold 8 Ultra. For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is equipped with dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, alongside a 10-megapixel cover display camera and a 10-megapixel inner display camera. The handset is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was launched in India on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 India price starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs. 1,99,999, while the 16GB + 1TB model is available for Rs. 2,39,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 continues the company's clamshell foldable lineup with a compact design and a larger cover display. It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED screen and a 4.1-inch AMOLED cover display. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Samsung has packed a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 was launched in India on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 India price starts at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs. 1,44,999.

Nothing Phone (4b)

The Nothing Phone (4b) is the company's first model in the B-series lineup, and it continues the signature transparent design language and Glyph lighting. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and sports a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ Samsung Super AMOLED display. At the back, it gets a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Nothing Phone (4b) has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

The Nothing Phone (4b) was launched in India on July 7.

Nothing Phone (4b) Price in India

Nothing Phone (4b) price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 38,999.

Motorola Edge 70 Max

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is the company's latest entry into the Edge 70 lineup. The handset sports a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Motorola Edge 70 Max runs on Android 16 and packs a 7,100mAh battery.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max was launched in India on July 15.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India

The price of the Motorola Edge 70 Max in India is set at Rs. 54,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 59,999.

Smartphones launched in India in July 2026