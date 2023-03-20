Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Other Models Not Eligible for Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 series and newer S-series flagships are expected to receive the Android 14 update.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2023 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be the first to receive the Android 14 update

Highlights
  • Samsung offers four major OS upgrades for select Galaxy phones
  • Galaxy S10 Lite, S20 FE and a few others will only get security updates
  • Samsung expected to roll out its Android-14-based update this year

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, along with other A-series and Z-series handsets, are not expected to receive an update to Android 14, according to a report. The South Korean smartphone maker rolled out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for eligible Galaxy phones last year. It is expected to introduce the next major OS update after Google releases Android 14. The next OS update is said to arrive with improvements and new features when it is released later this year. While Samsung is yet to announce plans for the purported One UI 6 update, a list of Samsung Galaxy smartphones that are not expected to get the next major One UI update has surfaced online.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung is likely to roll out its purported Android 14-based One UI 6 update to select Galaxy phones including the latest Galaxy S23 series. It will be released for some Galaxy handsets that are 3 years old, as the company promises four years of OS updates for recently launched models. This suggests that the older Galaxy S20 series, S20 FE, Galaxy S10 Lite and a few other phones will not get the next major OS update and will only get the security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S10 Lite, and Galaxy S20 FE will reportedly not get the Android 14 update. Meanwhile, Samsung's foldable handsets that are part of the Galaxy Z series, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip, will also not receive the update as per the report.

Several Galaxy A-series phones including the Samsung Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71, and a few Galaxy tablets, as well as the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and Note 20 series, will not receive an update to One UI 6.

Samsung rolled out Android 13 to eligible Galaxy phones last year. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update brings the latest version of Google's Android operating system, improved privacy and new customisation options. It has also improved battery life and performance. The update also lets users save space by combining several widgets into a single widget on the home screen. Samsung has also begun rolling out an incremental One UI 5.1 update to several eligible smartphones that already received the Android 13 update. 

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Android 14, Samsung Galaxy S20 series, One UI 6
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
