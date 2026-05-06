Honor Play 70C has been launched in China, alongside the Honor Play 80 Plus. The new Honor Play series smartphone was released in three colourways and runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset. The Honor Play 70C features a 6.75-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and houses a 5,300mAh battery. It comes in different configurations, featuring 4GB RAM with either 64GB or 128GB storage, and a higher 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option. The new handset measures 7.89mm in thickness and has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit.

Honor Play 70C Price, Availability

Honor Play 70C pricing starts at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants are priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 12,000), respectively.

In China, the Honor Play 70C is available in Lake Blue, Moonlit Silver, and Ink Rock Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor Play 70C Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Honor Play 70C runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.75-inch HD+(720x1,600 pixels) TFT LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate and 90.7 percent screen to body ratio. The display supports up to 16.7 million colours.

Under the hood, the Honor Play 70C has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor coupled with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Photo Credit: Honor

For optics, the Honor Play 70C features a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It has multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, USB Type-C port and BeiDou.

The Honor Play 70C features a 5,300mAh battery. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of scrolling time and up to 10 hours of video calling time on a single charge. The battery is said to offer up to 71 hours of standby time. It measures 167x77x7.89mm and weighs around 186g.