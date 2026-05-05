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OpenAI Accelerates AI Phone Development With Advanced MediaTek Processor: Ming-Chi Kuo

Mass production of OpenAI’s AI phone is reportedly set to start as early as the first half of next year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 14:35 IST
OpenAI Accelerates AI Phone Development With Advanced MediaTek Processor: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset is likely to be manufactured using TSMC's N2P node

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Highlights
  • Kuo revealed details about OpenAI's first AI phone
  • The AI-focused smartphone is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  • The chipset could include a dual-NPU architecture
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OpenAI is said to be working on its own smartphone to compete with the likes of the iPhone. After leaking information about the handset a few days ago, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now revealed additional details about its development. OpenAI's in-house smartphone is said to undergo mass production next year, and the launch could happen sooner. This AI-focused smartphone is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset manufactured based on TSMC's N2P process.

OpenAI Eyes Faster Launch for AI Phone

In an X post on Tuesday, Kuo disclosed details about OpenAI's first AI phone. He claims that OpenAI appears to be fast-tracking its first AI agent phone, with mass production set to start as early as the first half of next year.

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Previously, the analyst suggested that the mass production of the OpenAI smartphone will begin in 2028, and the specifications and suppliers will be finalised by late this year or early next year. The faster schedule could be driven by plans to support OpenAI's year-end IPO narrative and growing competition in the AI agent phone space.

Further, Kuo claims that MediaTek is likely to be the exclusive chip supplier of the OpenAI smartphone. The analyst previously said that Qualcomm is also under consideration for the chip supply for this device. The upcoming phone could run on a customised version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, manufactured using TSMC's N2P node in the second half of 2026.

The image signal processor (ISP) featuring an upgraded HDR pipeline is said to be the key highlight of the chipset. Kuo also claims that it could include a dual-NPU architecture for heterogeneous AI processing, LPDDR6 memory paired with UFS 5.0 storage. It could offer pKVM (protected Kernel-based Virtual Machine) and inline hashing for security.

The analyst predicts that if the development of the OpenAI phone proceeds as planned, total shipments across 2027 and 2028 could reach roughly 30 million units. While Kuo has a decent track record in terms of supply chain predictions, it's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, as OpenAI has yet to announce plans to develop its own smartphone. 

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Further reading: OpenAI, OpenAI AI Phone, OpenAI Smartphone, MediaTek Dimensity 9600, TSMC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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