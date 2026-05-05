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Temple Wearable Enters Early Access: Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Says First 100 Units Ready to Ship

The device is worn on the temple and the company claims that it is designed to capture more accurate physiological signals than wrist-based trackers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 5 May 2026 19:31 IST
Temple Wearable Enters Early Access: Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Says First 100 Units Ready to Ship

Photo Credit: Temple

Goyal says the first 100 Temple units are ready are ship

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Highlights
  • Temple tracks brain blood flow instead of wrist signals
  • Deepinder Goyal invites users to test new Temple device
  • Heart rate tests show closer match with Polar devices
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Deepinder Goyal has announced early access for Temple, a new wearable focused on tracking physical and cognitive health. The device is designed to be worn on the side of the head and aims to offer deeper insights into human physiology than traditional fitness trackers. The company is now inviting a select group of users to test the product. The rollout targets individuals who prioritise long-term performance, recovery, and overall well-being. Notably, Temple is based on Goyal's gravity ageing hypothesis, which links long-term gravity effects to reduced brain blood flow, though the idea remains debated within the medical community.

How to Apply for Early Access to the Upcoming Temple Wearable

According to posts shared by Deepinder Goyal on X, Temple is now open for early access applications through its official website. Goyal said the first 100 units are ready to ship. The company plans to onboard a limited group of users, including athletes, scientists, founders, doctors, and creators.

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Goyal added that the goal is to gather detailed feedback from users who can help shape the product's development. Selected users may also get an opportunity to participate in a future funding round.

Temple is positioned as a precision wearable that focuses on training, recovery, work, and sleep. Unlike wrist-based devices, it is worn on the temple area of the head. The company claims this placement allows the device to capture cleaner and richer physiological signals due to thin skin, high blood flow, and reduced motion in that region. However, these claims are yet to be independently validated.

Goyal has previously shared early comparisons of Temple's heart rate tracking against other devices. In one test conducted during a badminton session, Temple's readings were said to closely match those of Polar devices, which are widely considered a benchmark for heart rate monitoring. Wrist-based trackers, in comparison, showed less accurate results in the same scenario, according to the shared data.

The Temple wearable is said to track blood circulation to the brain, which is believed to be linked to neurological function. Continuous monitoring can help users understand patterns related to activity, stress, and rest. Reduced blood flow to the brain can lead to fatigue, poor concentration, memory issues, and age-related cognitive decline.

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Further reading: Temple, Temple Wearable, Deepinder Goyal, Temple Early Access
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Temple Wearable Enters Early Access: Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Says First 100 Units Ready to Ship
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