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  • Honor X80i Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6500 Elite Chip: Price, Specifications

Honor X80i Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6500 Elite Chip: Price, Specifications

Honor X80i features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 15:06 IST
Honor X80i Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6500 Elite Chip: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X80i has an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance

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Highlights
  • Honor X80i has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit
  • Honor X80i has an in-display fingerprint sensor.
  • It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage
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Honor X80i has been launched in China. The new Honor X series smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6500 Elite chipset and features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits peak brightness. The Honor X80i houses a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It is released in four distinct colour options and offers an IP66-rated build for dust and water resistance. The new phone measures  7.34mm in thickness. 

Honor X80i Price, Availability

Price of the Honor X80i starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage versions are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 29,000), CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 33,000) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 37,000), respectively.

The Honor X80i is currently available to purchase in China in Flowing Sand Pink, Lime Green, Moon Shadow White, and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese) shades.

Honor X80i Specifications, Features

The dual SIM Honor X80i runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and features a 6.6-inch 1.5K (1,200×2,600 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 95 percent screen to body ratio. The display is touted to deliver 6,500 nits peak brightness and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. The screen is protected by aluminosilicate glass.

The Honor X80i has a MediaTek Dimensity 6500 Elite chipset under the hood, paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

x80i honor Honor X80i

Photo Credit: Honor

 

For optics, the Honor X80i features a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video chat, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Honor X80i include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/A-GPS, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, A-GNSS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It has an accelerometer, infrared sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. For authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Honor X80i packs a 7,000mAh lithium-ion polymer battery with support for 45W wired charging. The battery also supports wired reverse charging. It has an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 157.43x75.35x7.34mm and weighs 185 grams.

Honor X80i

Honor X80i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2600 pixels
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Further reading: Honor X80i, Honor X80i Price, Honor X80i Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Honor X80i Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6500 Elite Chip: Price, Specifications
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