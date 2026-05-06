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  • Redmi Watch 6 Launched Globally With 2.5D Curved AMOLED Screen, Up to 12 Days Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Redmi Watch 6 Launched Globally With 2.5D Curved AMOLED Screen, Up to 12 Days Battery Life: Price, Specifications

The Redmi Watch 3 runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS-based Surge OS 3.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 May 2026 09:36 IST
Redmi Watch 6 Launched Globally With 2.5D Curved AMOLED Screen, Up to 12 Days Battery Life: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Watch 6 is sold in Bright Moon Silver, Elegant Black, Misty Blue colours in China

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Highlights
  • Redmi Watch 6 hits global markets after its October 2025 China debut
  • Health features include heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress monitoring
  • Redmi claims battery life of up to 12 days under regular usage
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The Redmi Watch 6 is now available in select global markets. It was first introduced in China alongside the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max handsets in October 2025. The smartwatch has two variants — Redmi Watch 6 and Watch 6 NFC, both of which have begun selling in international markets like Poland, Romania, and Thailand. The Redmi Watch 6 sports a 2.07-inch AMOLED screen. It supports more than 150 sports modes and comes with dual L1 GPS antennas. The smartwatch is claimed to last up to 12 days under regular use on a single charge.

Redmi Watch 6, Redmi Watch 6 NFC Price, Availability

According to regional listings, Xiaomi has started selling the Redmi Watch 6 in Poland, Romania, and Thailand, while the NFC-enabled variant of the smartwatch is currently available only in Poland.

Redmi Watch 6 Discussion
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The Redmi Watch 6 starts at PLN 449 (roughly Rs. 10,000) in Poland, RON 519 (roughly Rs. 9,600) in Romania, and THB 3,190 (roughly Rs. 8,200) in Thailand. Meanwhile, the Redmi Watch 6 NFC is priced at PLN 499 (roughly Rs. 11,000) in Poland.

Redmi Watch 6 Features, Specifications

The Redmi Watch 6 sports a 2.07-inch AMOLED screen with 432 × 514 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. Xiaomi has also equipped it with a 2.5D curved glass cover and slim bezels, which is claimed to result in an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display supports always-on functionality and customisable watch faces.

The smartwatch supports more than 150 sports modes, with six activities detected automatically. Health tracking features include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and stress monitoring. It also includes sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and an optical heart rate sensor with underwater detection support.

For navigation, the Watch 6 is equipped with upgraded dual L1 GNSS antennas supporting GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS systems. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC support, with the latter available on the NFC model.

The Redmi Watch 6 comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. It packs a 550mAh battery that can last up to 12 days under regular use and up to 24 days in battery saver mode. The smartwatch measures 9.9mm in thickness and weighs 31g without the strap.

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Further reading: Redmi Watch 6, Redmi Watch 6 Price, Redmi Watch 6 Launch, Redmi Watch 6 Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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