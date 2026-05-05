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B by Lenskart Smart Glasses Price in India, Key Specifications Revealed as Early Access Registrations Open

B by Lenskart smart glasses were earlier expected to be launched in India in December 2025.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2026 12:59 IST
B by Lenskart Smart Glasses Price in India, Key Specifications Revealed as Early Access Registrations Open

Photo Credit: Lenskart

B by Lenskart will weigh about 45g

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Highlights
  • B by Lenskart will feature a Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 SoC
  • B by Lenskart will carry a 12-megapixel camera
  • The smart glasses were first unveiled last year
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B by Lenskart smart glasses were first revealed by the Peyush Bansal-led eyewear company in November last year. The wearable was first available for developers to build apps for the new smart glasses. Initially expected to launch in India in December 2025, B by Lenskart smart glasses' early access registrations are now open in India, the eyewear company revealed on Tuesday. On top of this, the company has announced the price of its latest wearable, along with its key specifications and features. The smart glasses are confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. It will be offered in two colour options and feature Google's Gemini AI voice assistant.

B by Lenskart Price in India, Key Features

The eyewear company has updated the dedicated microsite for its new B by Lenskart to reveal that the early access registrations for the upcoming smart glasses are now open. The company has announced that the smart glasses will be available in India at an early access price of Rs. 22,000, instead of the wearable's regular price of Rs. 27,000. On top of this, it is confirmed to go on sale in the country in Black and Silver colour options.

In terms of the specifications, the B by Lenskart smart glasses will sport a pair of “Japanese ultra-thin” blue light lenses, which will be compatible for -6 to +6 eye power. The wearable will also support wired charging and wireless charging via its case. The company claims that the smart glasses will provide up to four hours of battery life on a single charge, along with up to 48 hours of battery backup with the wireless charging case. It is claimed to charge 50 percent in about 15 minutes.

Powering the B by Lenskart smart glasses will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset, along with 32GB of onboard storage. The upcoming smart glasses from Lenskart will be compatible with devices running iOS 18 or later versions and Android 12 or newer updates, with support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. B by Lenskart will weigh about 45g. It will also feature touch controls and voice controls via Google's Gemini AI assistant, with support for over 40 languages, Look & Tell, Live AI, and Live Note Taking features.

The B by Lenskart smart glasses will also carry a single 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony sensor and 16mm focal length. It will be capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps in landscape and up to 1,440p/30 fps in portrait mode. Moreover, it will feature a dual-directional speaker unit, paired with a three-microphone setup.

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Further reading: B by Lenskart, Lenskart, B by Lenskart Price in India, B by Lenskart Specifications, B by Lenskart India Launch, B by Lenskart Smart Glasses
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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B by Lenskart Smart Glasses Price in India, Key Specifications Revealed as Early Access Registrations Open
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