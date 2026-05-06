Apple will be celebrating 20 years of iPhone next year, after Steve Jobs got on stage to unveil the Cupertino-based tech giant's first handset in January 2007. Rumours regarding the 20th anniversary iPhone model, which is expected to be marketed as the iPhone 20, have been surfacing online for weeks, hinting at the upgrades it might offer over the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro lineup, which could be unveiled later this year, along with the company's first book-style foldable, dubbed iPhone Ultra. Now, a tipster claims that the iPhone 20 will feature solid-state buttons. Additionally, the tipster has also shared the battery capacity of the handset.

iPhone 20 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) claims that the 20th anniversary iPhone or iPhone 20 will be equipped with solid-state buttons. Apple has reportedly completed “accurate” pressure recognition tests under gloved hands, wet hands, in extreme temperatures, and with the phone case on.

Moreover, the Tim Cook-led tech giant will reportedly equip the handset with an “ultra-low power chip”, which will power the buttons, allowing the iPhone 20 to recognise pressure and provide feedback even when the handset has been turned off.

As the name suggests, solid-state buttons do not physically move inwards or outwards within a device's frame. They remain solid, recognise pressure, and offer haptic feedback to imitate the nature of regular buttons. Since there is no physical movement, they are generally said to offer more durability than other buttons.

Apart from this, the leaker claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant will equip the 20th anniversary iPhone model with approximately a 6000mAh battery, along with support for wireless reverse charging. Additionally, the smartphone is said to feature an in-display Face ID sensor, featuring the under-display infrared (UDIR) technology. Moreover, the company might use an under-display front-facing camera. THe

The tipster added that iPhone 20 will also support under-display sound to “solve the earpiece gap”, which could be based on the vibrotactile technology. On top of this, the iPhone 20 could sport a dual-layer OLED display, while boasting enhanced Ceramic Shield protection, which is claimed to remain unscratched even if the phone is left in a pocket with keys for months.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 20 series in 2027. However, the tech giant has yet to confirm the above-mentioned details. More details are expected to surface online in the coming months.

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