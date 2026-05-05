Samsung expanded its Galaxy A series earlier this year with Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 models. Now, the South Korean brand appears to be gearing up to introduce the Samsung Galaxy A27 as the next entrant in the lineup. Samsung has accidentally confirmed its existence through an official listing on its website. Multiple leaks have already hinted at its design and key specifications. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy A27 is expected to succeed last year's Samsung Galaxy A26.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Briefly Listed on Samsung Brazil Site

Spotted by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy A27 was briefly mentioned on Samsung's Brazil website. It is listed as a compatible handset for Samsung Wallet alongside other Galaxy-A series phones, including Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, which have already been launched. Its appearance on Samsung's own website suggests that the launch of the smartphone isn't too far off.

Multiple leaks have already revealed the design and specifications of the Galaxy A27. It is expected to feature a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera and three vertically arranged cameras on the rear panel. The handset is likely to have Samsung's Key Island feature.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Samsung Brazil

Samsung Galaxy A27 is rumoured to retain the 6.7-Inch display of its predecessor. The triple rear camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide rear camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It could also include a 12-megapixel selfie shoot. It is expected to ship with an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

The upcoming Galaxy A27 5G was also spotted on the IMEI database and the Geekbench website, bearing model number SM-A276B. It is expected to feature 6GB of RAM and run on Android 16.

Samsung has yet to announce any plans to launch the Galaxy A27, let along a launch date for the handset. The Galaxy A26 was released in India in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 24,999.

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