Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F23 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy F23 reportedly gets a revamped UI design, new customization options, and more with new One UI 5.0 update.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2022 13:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy F23 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy F23 was launched in India in March 2022

Highlights
  • Galaxy F23 One UI 5.0 update said to get November 2022 security patch
  • The update said to get firmware version E236BXXU1BVL1
  • Galaxy F23 Android 13 update said to have a size of around 2.7GB

Samsung Galaxy F23 handsets are reportedly receiving Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update in India. The smartphone will get new features along with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface that comes with several customisable UI elements, as well as performance improvements. The One UI 5.0 update on Galaxy F23 has also brought the November 2022 security patch and firmware version E236BXXU1BVL1. The phone was launched earlier this year in March with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 skin.

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 5.0 update is currently rolling out to Galaxy F23 users in India. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy F23 reportedly comes with firmware version E236BXXU1BVL1 in India. The phone is also said to be listed in Samsung's quarterly update schedule and hence will get the next security update in the first quarter of 2023.

Samsung's Galaxy F23 Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is said to bring new UI design that offers dynamic app icons, smoother animation, better transition effects, as well as new blur effects. The customization options let users set lock screens with different clock styles, notification settings, and live previews. Users can also choose the color palette of the UI from 16 color options as well as different call backgrounds for each contact.

Additionally, the new Android 13 update on Galaxy F23 also brings the ability to select text from an image or the camera's live feed and choose to act accordingly. Apart from these, the Samsung Galaxy F23 is also said to gain performance enhancements through the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update.

Reportedly, the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy F23 has a size of around 2.7GB. Users in India can manually look for the update by heading to the Settings app on their phone and then clicking on Software update > Download and install.

Recently, Samsung also rolled out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for its Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy A12 Nacho. The update on both handsets brings in the latest version of the latest Android operating system along with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface, new customisation features, performance improvements, and the November 2022 security patches.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Two years of promised OS updates
  • Decent SoC with sufficient 5G bands
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average cameras, weak low-light performance
  • No bundled charger
  • Sluggish user experience with 4GB variant
  • Display has weak sunlight legibility
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F23 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F23, Samsung, Android 13, One UI 5.0
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Promotional Images Suggest Design: Report
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022 (Under Rs. 30,000)

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F23 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. Google's Smartphone Lineup Until 2025 Leaked: Check Out Upcoming Launches
  3. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  4. Moto G13 Render, Specifications Have Been Leaked: Details Here
  5. OnePlus 11 Alleged Live Images Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. These Realme Phones are Receiving Android 13 Stable Update in India
  7. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  9. Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e With 66W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  10. Avatar 2 Box Office Crosses $600 Million in a Week
#Latest Stories
  1. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, Likely to Launch Soon
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  4. Oppo Pad 2, Watch 3 India Launch Timeline, Price Details Tipped: Report
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Teased to Pack 5,000mAh Battery, 120W Fast Charging; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. Indian DeFi-Enthusiasts Call FTX Collapse ‘Good on Macro Level’, Here’s Why
  7. Twitter Blue Users' Replies Will Now Get Priority Ranking in Conversations: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  9. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch Display to Launch Alongside Redmi Band 2, Redmi Buds 4 Lite: All Details
  10. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.