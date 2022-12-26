Samsung Galaxy F23 handsets are reportedly receiving Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update in India. The smartphone will get new features along with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface that comes with several customisable UI elements, as well as performance improvements. The One UI 5.0 update on Galaxy F23 has also brought the November 2022 security patch and firmware version E236BXXU1BVL1. The phone was launched earlier this year in March with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 skin.

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 5.0 update is currently rolling out to Galaxy F23 users in India. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy F23 reportedly comes with firmware version E236BXXU1BVL1 in India. The phone is also said to be listed in Samsung's quarterly update schedule and hence will get the next security update in the first quarter of 2023.

Samsung's Galaxy F23 Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is said to bring new UI design that offers dynamic app icons, smoother animation, better transition effects, as well as new blur effects. The customization options let users set lock screens with different clock styles, notification settings, and live previews. Users can also choose the color palette of the UI from 16 color options as well as different call backgrounds for each contact.

Additionally, the new Android 13 update on Galaxy F23 also brings the ability to select text from an image or the camera's live feed and choose to act accordingly. Apart from these, the Samsung Galaxy F23 is also said to gain performance enhancements through the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update.

Reportedly, the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy F23 has a size of around 2.7GB. Users in India can manually look for the update by heading to the Settings app on their phone and then clicking on Software update > Download and install.

Recently, Samsung also rolled out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for its Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy A12 Nacho. The update on both handsets brings in the latest version of the latest Android operating system along with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface, new customisation features, performance improvements, and the November 2022 security patches.

