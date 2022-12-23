Honor has launched the Honor X5 in the Middle East markets. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer revealed the handset on its Middle East website on Thursday. The Honor X5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The smartphone also sports a single rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Honor has not yet confirmed an official launch in markets outside the Middle East. The Honor X5 release comes just days ahead of the China launch of Honor 80 GT on December 26.

Honor X5 price, availability

The price of the Honor X5 is subject to regional markets. The price of the handset in Jordan is set at JD 75 (roughly Rs. 8,700), according to Honor Jordan Facebook page.

Honor X5 is available in three different colour options — Sunrise Orange, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black. However, Honor says the availability of colour variants in different regions will be dependent on market.

Honor X5 specifications

The Honor X5 offers dual-SIM 4G connectivity and runs Android 12 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD display, with 720x1600 pixel resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, accompanied by an IMG GE8320 GPU. The Honor X5 comes with 2GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Honor X5 features an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 single camera on the back, along with a 5-megapixel front camera housed in a waterdrop-shaped notch at the top. The camera module on the back includes an LED flash.

This smartphone comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage and supports external memory expansion up to 1TB via a microSD slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroUSB port. The Honor X5 also includes a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

Honor has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the budget Honor X5. It measures 164.04x75.57x8.92mm and weighs approximately 193 grams.

