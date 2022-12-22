Honor X9a launch date has been confirmed by the company. The handset is just a couple of weeks away from its launch in Malaysia. The Chinese smartphone company has announced that the Honor X9a will be launched at 7 pm (local time) on January 4 next year. It will be the third Honor X9 series phone to be launched by the firm, after the Honor X9 and Honor X9 5G. The company has also revealed the design and some of the key specifications of this handset.

According to the landing page shared by the company, the Honor X9a will be unveiled on January 4 in Malaysia at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The handset will feature a curved OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The handset is shown in a white shade with a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera and a large camera ring on the back with multiple sensors and an LED flash.

The Honor X9a is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Honor X40 for global markets. The Honor X9a is expected to arrive with similar features including a like 6.67-inch AMOLED curved-edge display with a centrally aligned punch-hole, full-HD+ support, and 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. It is likely to come equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Honor X9a is said to run on Android 12, with the company's Magic UI running on top. It is likely to come equipped with the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

On the optics front, it could pack a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro snapper, and an LED flash on the back, and an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. It will ship with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 40W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.