Honor X7c has been launched in Azerbaijan as a successor to the Honor X7b. The new Honor X series phone runs on the octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and is offered in two RAM and storage options. The phone boasts a 6.77-inch display and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 35W charging support. It has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Honor X7c has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

Honor X7c Price

The base 6GB RAM + 128GB trim of the Honor X7c is priced at AZN 359 (roughly Rs. 17,000). Meanwhile, the top-end version with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at AZN 410 (roughly Rs. 20,200). It is available in Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White colour options.

Honor X7c Specifications

Honor X7c runs on Andorid 14-based MagicOS 8.0 and features a 6.77-inch TFT LCD HD+ (720x1,610 resolution) display. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor X7c has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Honor X7c include a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, OTG, USB Type-C port, and NFC. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. It packs dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support.

The Honor X7c is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 35W charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 59 hours of music playback time on a single charge. It measures 166.8x76.8x8.24mm and weighs around 196 grams. The phone has an IP64 dust-proof and water-resistance rating.