Honor X7c 4G Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 685 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery

Honor X7c is tipped to feature a 6.77-inch IPS display (720x1,610 resolution) with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 19:47 IST
Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Honor X7c 4G is tipped to come in three colour options

  • Honor X7c will run on Andorid 14-based MagicOS 8.0
  • It is tipped to run on Snapdragon 685 chipset
  • Honor X7c could get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage
Honor X7c 4G's launch is yet to be confirmed officially by Honor, but ahead of it, renders and key specifications of the 4G phone have surfaced online. The renders suggest black, green, and white colour options for the handset. It is said to have a Snapdragon 685 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 5,200mAh battery. The Honor X7c is believed to come as a successor to the Honor X7b.

91Mobiles has shared alleged renders and specifications of the Honor X7c. As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset in black, green, and white finishes. The green and white colour variants appear to have textured back panels. It is seen with a punch-hole display with flat edges.

The alleged renders further show a square camera unit arranged in the upper left corner of the Honor X7c. The renders also suggest that the right spine of the handset houses the power and volume buttons.

Honor X7c Specifications (Expected)

As per the report, the Honor X7c will run on Andorid 14-based MagicOS 8.0 and feature a 6.77-inch IPS display (720x1,610 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 261ppi pixel density, and a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 685 chipset like last year's Honor X7b. It could come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Honor X7c could carry a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there could be an 8-megapixel front camera. It is said to boast a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The report further claims that Honor X7c 4G will pack a 5,200mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. It is likely to have an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the phone are likely to include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It could measure 166.9 x 76.8 x 8.1mm and weigh 191 grams.

Further reading: Honor X7c 4G, Honor X7c, Honor X7c 4G Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
