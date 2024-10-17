Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Honor Pad GT Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Specifications, Price

Honor Pad GT Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Specifications, Price

Honor's latest flagship tablet runs on MagicOS 8.0 operating system based on Android 14.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2024 15:38 IST
Honor Pad GT Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad GT Pro (pictured above) sports a 12.3-inch OLED screen

Highlights
  • Honor Pad GT Pro comes in black, blue and white colourways
  • It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset
  • The tablet features eight-speaker setup with spatial audio support
Advertisement

Honor Pad GT Pro has been launched in China. The flagship tablet made its debut alongside the Honor X60 and X60 Pro in the country on Wednesday and boasts features such as a 144Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 10,500mAh battery capacity, and an eight-speaker setup. It also gets IMAX Enhanced support and a massive heat sink area to keep the tablet cool during intense gaming sessions.

Honor Pad GT Pro Price

The Honor Pad GT Pro starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the base 8GB+128GB configuration and goes up to CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the top-end 16GB+512GB storage model.

It is available for purchase in three colourways: GT Blue, Moon Shadow White, and Star Black.

Honor Pad GT Pro Specifications

Honor Pad GT Pro is equipped with a 12.3-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 3,000x1920 pixels, and a 290ppi pixel density. The screen features IMAX Enhanced support and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It has a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, measures 274.5 x 180.5 x 5.8mm in terms of dimensions, and weighs 555g. For media consumption, the tablet gets an eight-speaker setup with support for 3D spatial audio.

Under the hood, the flagship tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage. It is equipped with a 40,000+mm² large heat sink architecture and runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

For optics, the Honor Pad GT Pro sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and a 9-megapixel front selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is backed by a 10,050mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge support. In terms of connectivity, the Honor tablet gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Pad GT Pro, Honor Pad GT Pro specifications, Honor Pad GT Pro price, honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo Y19s With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
Honor Pad GT Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Specifications, Price
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Launches First-Ever Colour Kindle and Refreshes Other Models
  3. Lionsgate Play Is Offering Free Streaming for a Week Ahead of Diwali
  4. 1000 Babies, Shrinking Season 2 and More: Biggest OTT Releases This WeekÂ 
  5. Amazon Prime Video Will Show Ads to Paid Subscribers in India in 2025
  6. Xiaomi 15 May Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset and These Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Will Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Business Connect Updated to Display Brand Information on Caller ID, Mail and Apple Pay
  2. India Blockchain Week to Return for Second Edition: All Details  
  3. OnePlus 13 to Feature Local High Refresh Rate Display Technology to Improve Battery Life: Report
  4. Fragmented Crypto Regulations Creating Uneven Playing Field, FSB Asia Voices Concerns
  5. Xiaomi 15 Tipped to Come With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset: Expected Specifications
  6. Realme UI 6.0 to Roll Out for Realme GT 5 Pro and Other Smartphones Next Month: Release Roadmap
  7. Xiaomi Smart Ring Patent Describes Ability to Automatically Adjust Ring Size Using Elastic Component
  8. Taurid Meteor Stream Unlikely to Contain Dangerous Asteroids, New Study Suggests
  9. MIT Advances Active Electronics With 3D-Printed, Semiconductor-Free Logic Gates
  10. Apple Secretly Worked With China’s BYD on Long-Range EV Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »