Honor Pad GT Pro has been launched in China. The flagship tablet made its debut alongside the Honor X60 and X60 Pro in the country on Wednesday and boasts features such as a 144Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 10,500mAh battery capacity, and an eight-speaker setup. It also gets IMAX Enhanced support and a massive heat sink area to keep the tablet cool during intense gaming sessions.

Honor Pad GT Pro Price

The Honor Pad GT Pro starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the base 8GB+128GB configuration and goes up to CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the top-end 16GB+512GB storage model.

It is available for purchase in three colourways: GT Blue, Moon Shadow White, and Star Black.

Honor Pad GT Pro Specifications

Honor Pad GT Pro is equipped with a 12.3-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 3,000x1920 pixels, and a 290ppi pixel density. The screen features IMAX Enhanced support and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It has a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, measures 274.5 x 180.5 x 5.8mm in terms of dimensions, and weighs 555g. For media consumption, the tablet gets an eight-speaker setup with support for 3D spatial audio.

Under the hood, the flagship tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage. It is equipped with a 40,000+mm² large heat sink architecture and runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

For optics, the Honor Pad GT Pro sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and a 9-megapixel front selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. It is backed by a 10,050mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge support. In terms of connectivity, the Honor tablet gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port.