Honor X7b was launched on Friday as the company's latest affordable smartphone. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and runs on MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13. It sports a 6.8-inch LCD screen and features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Honor X7b is available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports charging at 35W with the included charger.

Honor X7b price

Honor X7b price is reportedly set at $249 and the handset is available in Emerald Green, Flowing Silver, and Midnight Black colour options. There's currently no word from the company on plans to launch the Honor X7b in India.

Honor X7b specifications, features

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor X7b runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Honor X7b is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle-camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a selfie camera with an 8-megapixel resolution and an f/2.0 aperture.

You get up to 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Honor X7b. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and NFC (model specific). it also has a 2.5mm headphone jack and a USB type-C port for charging and data transfers. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 35W Honor SuperCharge support. It measures 166.7x76.5x8.24mm and weighs 199g.

