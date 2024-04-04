Honor X7b 5G has been listed on the official global website. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with support for wired Honor SuperCharging. It comes with a triple rear camera unit and a full-HD+ LCD screen. The phone is available in three colour options. Notably, the 4G version of the Honor X7b was unveiled in December 2023 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The company has not yet revealed the price or availability details of the Honor X7b 5G. It is listed online in a single RAM and storage configuration - 8GB + 256GB and offered in Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colourways.

Honor X7b 5G specifications, features

The Honor X7b 5G sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) TFT LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:09 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2.

In the camera department, the Honor X7b 5G gets a triple rear camera unit which includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera, on the other hand, is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Honor X7b 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 35W wired Honor SuperCharge technology. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, OTG, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It weighs about 199g and measures 166.7mm x 76.5mm x 8.24mm in size.

