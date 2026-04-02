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Honor Play 80 Pro Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 80 Pro will go on sale in China via the Honor online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 14:47 IST
Honor Play 80 Pro Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Play 80 Pro features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Honor Play 80 Pro sports a 6.8-inch display
  • Honor Play 80 Pro features a Snapdragon chipset
  • The handset weighs about 207g
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Honor Play 80 Pro has been launched in China by the smartphone maker as the latest addition to its Play lineup. The handset is currently listed on the company's online store and is confirmed to go on sale in the country soon. The new Honor Play 80 series phone is offered in three colourways and three RAM options. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset powers the new smartphone, which has been paired with a 7,000mAh battery. It is also equipped with a single 50-megapixel camera on the back, coupled with an LED flash. The phone also features a 6.8-inch TFT LCD touchscreen.

Honor Play 80 Pro Price, Availability

Pricing of the Honor Play 80 Pro starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 2,099 (about Rs. 28,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line option, with 12GB of RAM and the same onboard storage as the other variants, costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

The handset will be available for purchase in China via the Honor online store. The company has yet to reveal the exact date on which it will go on sale in the country. The Honor Play 80 Pro is offered in Azure Sky, Black Phantom Night, and White Moonlight (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor Play 80 Pro Specifications, Features

The Honor Play 80 Pro is dual SIM handset that runs on MagicOS 9, which is based on Android 15. The phone is equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,610 pixels) TFT LCD touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 850 nits peak brightness, 16.7 million colours, and aluminosilicate glass protection. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset powers the Honor Play 80 Pro. The SoC features six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.3GHz. The new Play 80 Pro also features an Adreno A619 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is also backed by a 7,000mAh battery.

For optics, the Honor Play 80 Pro carries a single 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture and up to 8x digital zoom capability. The smartphone is also equipped with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/ 30 fps.

The Honor Play 80 Pro supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, a fingerprint sensor for security, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer. The phone measures 166.89x76.8x8.24mm and weighs about 207g.

Honor Play 80 Pro

Honor Play 80 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1610 pixels
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Further reading: Honor Play 80 Pro, Honor Play 80 Pro Launch, Honor Play 80 Pro Price, Honor Play 80 Pro Specifications, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Honor Play 80 Pro Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
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