Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 600 Lite Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite, 6,520mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Honor 600 Lite Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite, 6,520mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Honor 600 Lite features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 3840Hz PWM dimming.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 March 2026 14:57 IST
Honor 600 Lite Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite, 6,520mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 600 Lite is launched in two colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor 600 Lite features a dual rear camera setup
  • It has IP66 rating
  • Honor 600 Lite runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16
Advertisement

Honor 600 Lite has been launched in select global markets on Thursday. The new Honor smartphone features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and houses a 6,520mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Honor 600 Lite comes in two distinct colour options and has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Honor 600 Lite runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite chipset and offers an IP66-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Honor 600 Lite Price, Availability

The Honor 600 Lite is priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option in Malaysia. It is available in Desert Gold and Velvet Grey colour options.

Honor 600 Lite Specifications

The Honor 600 Lite runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,200×2,600 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3840Hz PWM dimming. The display is touted to deliver 800 nits of normal brightness and 6,500 nits in APL mode. The screen is protected by aluminosilicate glass. The new phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite chipset under the hood, paired with the Mali-G610 MC2 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

honor 600 lite colours Honor 600 Lite

Honor 600 Lite
Photo Credit: Honor

 

For optics, the Honor 600 Lite features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chat, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture. It features an AI camera button to quickly access the camera. 

Connectivity options on the Honor 600 Lite include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/A-GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It has an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, a fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor.

The Honor 600 Lite packs a 6,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. It has an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 157.43x75.35x7.34mm and weighs 180g.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Honor 600 Lite, Honor 600 Lite Price, Honor 600 Lite Specifications, Honor 600 Lite Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo T5x 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Company Says AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points
Honor 600 Lite Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite, 6,520mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Features, Specifications Compared
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Hints at the Presence of This Phone 3 Feature
  3. Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Infinix Note 60 Ultra With Pininfarina Design Launched at MWC 2026
  5. Honor 600 Lite Launched With 6,520mAh Battery and This Dimensity Chipset
  6. Vivo T5x 5G AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points, Will Launch in India Soon
  7. Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?
  8. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With a Larger Battery, Faster Charging
  9. Vivo V70 FE Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of March 9 Launch
  10. Vivo X300 FE Launched as Global Version of This Chinese Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 600 Lite Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite, 6,520mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo T5x 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Company Says AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points
  3. MWC 2026: Oppo, MediaTek Join Hands to Showcase New On-Device AI Capabilities for Future Smartphones
  4. Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
  5. Nubia Neo 5 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched at MWC 2026: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, Redmi K100 Pro Max Tipped to Launch at Higher Prices This Year
  7. Google Play Announces New Android Policies With Expanded Billing Options, Eases Access to Third-Party App Stores
  8. Google's NotebookLM Upgraded With Cinematic Video Overviews Feature
  9. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Launched at MWC 2026 With Pininfarina Design, Satellite Calling: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »