Honor 600 Lite has been launched in select global markets on Thursday. The new Honor smartphone features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and houses a 6,520mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Honor 600 Lite comes in two distinct colour options and has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Honor 600 Lite runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite chipset and offers an IP66-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Honor 600 Lite Price, Availability

The Honor 600 Lite is priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option in Malaysia. It is available in Desert Gold and Velvet Grey colour options.

Honor 600 Lite Specifications

The Honor 600 Lite runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,200×2,600 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3840Hz PWM dimming. The display is touted to deliver 800 nits of normal brightness and 6,500 nits in APL mode. The screen is protected by aluminosilicate glass. The new phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite chipset under the hood, paired with the Mali-G610 MC2 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Honor 600 Lite

Photo Credit: Honor

For optics, the Honor 600 Lite features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chat, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture. It features an AI camera button to quickly access the camera.

Connectivity options on the Honor 600 Lite include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/A-GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It has an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, a fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor.

The Honor 600 Lite packs a 6,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. It has an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 157.43x75.35x7.34mm and weighs 180g.