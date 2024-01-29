Honor X9b is expected to launch in India soon. The phone has earlier been spotted on certification sites. Its launch and price details have also been previously leaked. The model is available in select regions worldwide, and its anticipated India variant is likely to share similar features to its global version. Now the phone has surfaced online again - this time, briefly, in an e-commerce listing, further backing its India launch rumours. The listing showed the RAM and storage configuration that the phone is expected to launch in and also hinted at its colour options.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared a screenshot of the Honor X9b Amazon India listing. Although the Amazon page has since been taken down, the screenshot suggests that the smartphone will be available in a Sunrise Orange colour option and 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage.

The Amazon listing also suggests that the Honor X9b will be available in India with a combo offer that would include Honor Choice Earbuds X5e, 12 months of screen and back cover protection, and a 24-month battery health warranty. The listing also shows that the handset will run on Android 13-based UI out-of-the-box.

Previously, the same tipster suggested that the Honor X9b will launch in India on February 8 or February 9 and will be priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. He also claimed that the phone, alongside the Honor Choice X5 True Wireless Earbuds (TWS), will be available in a bundle priced below Rs. 35,000.

The Honor X9b is expected to launch in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. The global variant of the handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200 x 2,652 pixels) AMOLED panel. It carries a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, that comes alongside a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is packed with a 5,800mAh battery and 35W wired fast charging support.

