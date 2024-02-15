Technology News
Honor X9b is available in Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2024 13:35 IST
Honor X9b is equipped with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor X9b sports a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based Magic OS 7.2
  • The Honor X9b packs a 5,800mAh battery with 35W charging support
Honor X9b was launched in India on Thursday. The latest X-series smartphone to be introduced in the country is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen and is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 35W wired charging. It also has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Honor X9b price in India, availability

Honor X9b price in India is set at Rs. 25, 999 and the phone is available in a 8GB+256GB storage configuration. The handset can be purchased in Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange colour options. The Honor X9b will go on sale for the first time on February 16 at 12pm (noon), according to the company.

It will be sold via Amazon and around 1,800 retail stores across the country. Customers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 discount using ICICI Bank cards, while purchasing the smartphone.

Honor X9b specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X9b runs on Android 13 with Magic OS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200x2,652 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company says that the Ultra-Bounce Anti Drop display technology is designed to absorb up to 1.2 times drop impact. It runs on Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Honor X9b is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera with a f/2.2, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

You get 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Honor X9b. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It has a 5,800mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to three days of battery life, with support for 35W wired charging. The Honor X9b has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is 7.98mm thick and weights 185g, according to the company.

