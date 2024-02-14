Technology News
Honor X9b 5G Confirmed to Get MagicOS 7.2, 16-Megapixel Front Camera Ahead of February 15 India Launch

Honor X9b 5G is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2024 12:43 IST
Honor X9b 5G Confirmed to Get MagicOS 7.2, 16-Megapixel Front Camera Ahead of February 15 India Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9b 5G is confirmed to launch in Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange colours

Highlights
  • Honor X9b 5G is confirmed to carry a 5,800mAh battery
  • Honor Choice Earbuds X5 and Honor Choice Watch will launch alongside
  • The Honor X9b 5G will launch in a 8GB + 256GB configuration
Honor X9b 5G is set to launch in India on February 15. The Indian variant of the model is said to share similar features as the global version. The company has teased the design and colour options of the handset and has also revealed several key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It is also confirmed to launch with 8GB of RAM and up to 20GB of virtual RAM expansion option. Ahead of the launch, the company has now announced the OS and front camera details of the smartphone.

In a press release, Honor confirmed that the Honor X9b 5G will launch with Android 13-based Honor OS 7.2. It is said to come with many customised and upgraded elements including several AI-backed features. For instance, the AI Suggestion feature is claimed to enhance user experience by "intuitively anticipating user actions." Another feature called MagicText is said to identify text within an image and convert it.

HonorTech India Head Madhav Sheth confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Honor X9b 5G will sport a 16-megapixel front camera sensor, which will be housed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the curved display panel.

Previously, the company announced that the Honor X9b 5G will launch in India with a 5,800mAh battery that is claimed to offer 18 hours of calling time, a maximum of 12 hours of gaming time and up to 19 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The company added that the phone is also capable of offering up to three days of uninterrupted use. 

The Honor X9b 5G is also confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has been teased to launch in the country with Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange colour options. The dual-ring design of the rear camera module is expected to feature a triple camera unit.

The global variant of the Honor X9b 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200 x 2,652 pixels) AMOLED screen and a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The model also comes with support for 35W wired fast charging.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor X9b 5G, Honor X9b 5G India launch, Honor X9b 5G price in India, Honor X9b 5G specifications, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor X9b 5G Confirmed to Get MagicOS 7.2, 16-Megapixel Front Camera Ahead of February 15 India Launch
