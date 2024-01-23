Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor X9b India Launch Date, Price, Specifications Leaked: Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

Honor X9b India Launch Date, Price, Specifications Leaked: Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

Honor X9b is said to launch in India either on February 8 or February 9.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2024 09:55 IST
Honor X9b India Launch Date, Price, Specifications Leaked: Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9b is already available in the UAE in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options

Highlights
  • Honor unveiled the Honor X9b in select Arab countries last year
  • Indian variant of Honor X9b is tipped to come with MagicOS 7.2
  • Honor X9b has a triple rear camera unit
Advertisement

Honor X9b India launch could be just around the corner. A date is yet to be officially confirmed by HTech, but a fresh leak suggests that the handset will go official in the country in the second week. Price details and specifications of the Indian variant of Honor X9b have also been tipped alongside. The Honor X9b is said to arrive in the competitive sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment. Honor unveiled the Honor X9b in select Arab countries last year. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is backed by a 5,800mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has leaked the India launch date and pricing details of the Honor X9b on X. According to the tipster, the handset will be launched in the country on February 8 or February 9 and will be priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. The sale offers are said to bring the price as low as Rs. 23,999. He claims that the Honor X9b and Honor Choice X5 True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) bundle will be available for under Rs. 35,000.

The Indian variant of the Honor X9b is tipped to come with MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. It could run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM.

Honor X9b is already available in the UAE with 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,200x2,652) AMOLED display. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Honor X9b has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. It is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X9b, Honor X9b Price in India, Honor X9b Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Ring to Be Launched in 3 Different Colourways Later This Year: Report
Honor X9b India Launch Date, Price, Specifications Leaked: Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. OnePlus 12, 12R 5G Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price
  3. Moto G24 Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy Ring Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: See Here
  6. ReMarkable 2 E-Ink Tablet Launched in India at This Price
  7. Google Teases New Pixel 8 Series Colour, to Launch This Week
  8. iOS 17.3 is Set to Arrive Next Week With This Much-Awaited Security Feature
  9. iOS 17.3 and macOS 14.3 With Apple Music Collaborative Playlists Released
  10. Realme to Bring Two More Note Series Phones in 2024, May Not Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asset Tokenisation, DeFi for Masses: Giottus CEO Lists Crypto Trends Poised to Succeed in 2024
  2. Palworld Accused of Plagiarising Pokémon as Game Sells 6 Million Copies, Pocketpair CEO Responds
  3. OnePlus 12, 12R 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Lenovo Legion 9i With 3.2K Display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU Debuts in India
  5. iOS 17.3 With Stolen Device Protection, Apple Music Collaborative Playlists Released Alongside macOS 14.3
  6. Two Realme Note Series Phones in Pipeline for 2024 After Realme Note 50; Might Not Make It to India
  7. Sony Scraps $10 Billion Merger With Zee Entertainment, Setting Stage for Legal Row
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls Below $40,000, Small Gains Seen by Tether, USD Coin
  9. League of Legends, Valorant Developer Riot Games to Lay Off About 11 Percent of Staff
  10. Honor X9b India Launch Date, Price, Specifications Leaked: Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »