Nothing Phone 2a might support the same charging speed and technology as the more expensive Phone 2 model.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2024 15:44 IST
Nothing is expected to launch a cheaper version of the Nothing Phone 2 (pictured) in February

Nothing Phone 2a — the company's purported midrange version of the Phone 2 — is expected to debut at the end of February as the company's first handset with a MediaTek chipset. Details of the handset have been leaked in the past, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the phone in terms of design, specifications and colour options. After being listed several certification websites, the handset has now been spotted on the TUV certification site along with details of its charging specifications.

A listing for the purported Nothing Phone 2a was spotted by 91Mobiles on the TUV certification website with the model number A142. According to the publication, the listing for the Nothing Phone 2a reveals that the phone will support 45W charging — just like the Nothing Phone 2. There's no word on whether the Nothing Phone 2a will support wireless charging. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing for the handset.

The listing also reveals that the Nothing Phone 2a will support the USB Power Delivery (PD) standard, instead of using a proprietary charging protocol, according to the report. This means that any USB PD compatible charger should be able to charge the Nothing Phone 2a.

Based on previous leaks, we can expect the Nothing Phone 2a to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is also said to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 out-of-the-box.

For photos and videos, the Nothing Phone 2a is rumoured to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The smartphone is also said to be equipped with a 16-megapixel camera.

Nothing is expected to unveil the new affordable smartphone at the company's next event that is scheduled to take place at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024). The company is yet to announce plans to launch a new handset, but recent leaks suggest that we can expect to see the handset debut at Nothing's event that is scheduled to take place on February 27.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
