Tecno Spark 20 is set to debut in India soon and the company has started to tease the key specifications of the smartphone via a microsite on Amazon. The firm has also suggested the price of the handset in India and its colour options. The Tecno Spark 20 will also be equipped with the company's Dynamic Port feature — an Android implementation of Apple's Dynamic Island on its latest iPhone models. It has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

A microsite for the Tecno Spark 20 on Amazon claims that the handset will be priced under Rs. 10,499 as the company claims it will offer a set of specifications in that price segment. The phone will be available in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin Blue, and Neon Gold colour options. The price of the Tecno Spark 20 is expected to be announced by the company in the coming days, when the phone is launched in the country.

The microsite also teases some of the key specifications of the Tecno Spark 20. It will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Tecno Spark 20 will also feature an LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and the company's Dynamic Port feature for notifications and other animations, built around the selfie camera.

According to the company, the Tecno Spark 20 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both the rear and front-facing cameras are accompanied by an LED flash. The fingerprint and volume buttons are located on the right edge of the phone, while the SIM tray is found on the left edge.

The handset will also feature a dedicated microSD card slot that allows the inbuilt storage to be expanded up to 1TB. It will have stereo speakers with DTS audio. The Tecno Spark 20 also features an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, according to the company.

