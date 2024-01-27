Technology News
Realme 12, Realme 12+ Listing Surfaces on BIS Website; Realme 12+ Design Revealed via MIIT Certification

Realme 12+ 5G could be equipped with a quad camera setup.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2024 14:14 IST
Realme 12, Realme 12+ Listing Surfaces on BIS Website; Realme 12+ Design Revealed via MIIT Certification

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Isa Marcial

Realme 12 Pro+ (pictured) is set to debut in India on January 29

Highlights
  • Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G could be launched in India soon
  • The phones have been listed on the BIS website
  • Realme 12+ 5G design has also been revealed via a Chinese listing
Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G are said to be in the works and details of the new handsets have surfaced online, shortly before the company launches the Realme 12 Pro series in India. Two new Realme 12 series handsets have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which suggests they could make their debut in the near future. The Realme 12+ 5G has also been listed on China's MIIT certification website, along with images of the purported handset.

Both the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G are now listed on the BIS website with the model numbers RMX3868 and RMX38667, respectively. The listings that were published on January 24, do not reveal any of the handsets' specifications. The appearance of the listings suggest that both the Realme 12 models will be launched in India soon — readers might recall that the Realme 12 Pro models that will debut in India on January 29 were spotted on the BIS website in mid-December.

realme 12 plus bis listing gadgets360 realme 12 plus

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ BIS website

 

Meanwhile, the Realme 12+ 5G has also been spotted on the MIIT certification website with a slightly different model number — RMX38666. The listing on the Chinese regulatory authority's website also includes five images of the phone in a blue colourway that give us our first look at its design.

The rear panel of the purported Realme 12+ 5G on the MIIT website shows the handset will bear a similar appearance to the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The handset is seen with a quad rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. It also has a long metal strip that runs from the top to the bottom of the phone, in the middle. The Realme branding is located at the bottom left section of the rear panel.

realme 12 plus miit gadgets360 realme 12 plus

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ MIIT website

 

The other images show the front of the handset and its left and right edges. While details of the selfie camera cutout are not discernible, the volume buttons are shown on the right edge, along with the power button. The phone's edges appear to be flat, while the images suggest the corners will be rounded.

Realme is yet to announce any plans to launch the purported Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G in India and other markets, but we can expect the phones to make their debut soon. Meanwhile, the company is set to launch the Realme 12 Pro series of smartphones in India on January 29.

Further reading: Realme 12 5G, Realme 12 Plus 5G, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima

