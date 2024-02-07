Technology News

Honor X9b 5G Key Specifications, Colour Options Teased Ahead of February 15 Launch

Honor X9b 5G's battery unit is claimed to deliver 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2024 10:23 IST
Honor X9b 5G Key Specifications, Colour Options Teased Ahead of February 15 Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9b 5G is teased in Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange shades

Highlights
  • Honor X9b 5G will be unveiled on February 15
  • Honor X9b 5G is expected to run on Android 13
  • Honor Choice Earbuds X5 and Honor Choice Watch will debut on February 15
Advertisement

Honor X9b 5G is all set to go official in India on February 15 alongside the Honor Choice X5 earphones and Honor Choice Watch. Ahead of the official debut, the Chinese smartphone brand has revealed multiple teasers, disclosing the smartphone's key specifications and colour options. The Honor X9b 5 is confirmed to carry a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It will be backed by a 5,800mAh battery. The Honor 9Xb is already available in select global markets.

Through a press release on Tuesday (February 6), Honor has confirmed the specifications and colourways of the Honor X9b 5G. It is confirmed to be backed by a 5,800mAh battery and the battery unit is claimed to deliver 18 hours of calling time, a maximum of 12 hours gaming time and up to 19 hours of video playback time on a single charge or up to three days of uninterrupted use. It is said to retain 80 percent of its capacity even after 1,000 charge cycles. According to Honor, DXOMark has given the X9b 5G smartphone the Gold battery label.

The Honor X9b 5G is confirmed to run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. The latest update comes with several customised and upgraded features. It is confirmed to ship with Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 20GB through the virtual RAM feature. 

The Honor X9b 5G is teased to come in Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange shades in India. It seems to have a design inspired by high-end watches. The camera module features a dual-ring design.

The launch of Honor X9b 5G will take place on February 15 in India. The Honor Choice Earbuds X5 and Honor Choice Watch will also make their debut in the country on the same day.

Honor initially unveiled the Honor X9b 5G in select global markets including Malaysia and UAE last year. The Indian variant of the handset is expected to retain the 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200 x 2,652 pixels) AMOLED screen and 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup seen on the global variant. It is likely to offer support for 35W wired fast charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor X9b 5G, Honor X9b 5G Specifications, Honor X9b, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on FCC; Listing Suggests Design, Key Specifications
Bumble Adds New AI Tool Deception Detector to Identify Spam, Scam, and Fake Profiles
Honor X9b 5G Key Specifications, Colour Options Teased Ahead of February 15 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta to Label AI Generated Images on Facebook Instagram Threads
  2. Crypto Market Today: Ether Performs Better Than Bitcoin, Altcoins Reflect Prevailing Market Volatility
  3. Tecno to Unveil Dynamic 1 Robot Dog, AR Gaming Set at MWC 2024 Alongside Pova 6 Pro 5G
  4. YouTube App Is Reportedly Experimenting With a Red, Green, and Blue Colour-Based Video Feed
  5. Realme 12 Pro+ 5G With a Transparent Back Panel Teased to Launch Soon
  6. Honor X9b 5G Key Specifications, Colour Options Teased Ahead of February 15 Launch
  7. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on FCC; Listing Suggests Design, Key Specifications
  8. [Update] Several Users Face UPI Transaction Failures as Few Banks Hit by Technical Glitch
  9. Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2024: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards
  10. Google Meet Rolls Out New Feature, Will Let Hosts Pin Up to Three Tiles for All Participants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »