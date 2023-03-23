Technology News
Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro, Huawei P60 Art With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P60 series pricing starts at CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs. 54,000)

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 March 2023 19:10 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro (pictured) are backed by 4,815mAh batteries

Highlights
  • Huawei P60 Art has 5,100mAh battery
  • Display of all smartphones support up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Huawei P60 series smartphones are IP68-rated water and dust resistant

Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei P60 Art were launched on Thursday as the latest flagship handsets from the Chinese smartphone brand. All three new models sport 6.7-inch LTPO OLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs. Huawei P60 series flaunts triple camera units at the rear and has 13-megapixel selfie shooters. They offer a new two-way satellite messaging feature that allows users to send and receive messages using direct satellite networks. However, on part of a major difference, the Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro are backed by 4,815mAh batteries. Huawei P60 Art, on the other hand, has a slightly larger 5,100mAh battery.

Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei P60 Art price

The Huawei P60 price starts at CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 128GB storage variant and CNY 4,988 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 256GB storage variant. The top-end model with 512GB storage is priced at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 72,000).

On the other hand, Huawei P60 Pro's price starts at CNY 6,988 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 256GB storage variant and CNY 7,988 (roughly Rs. 96,000) for the 512GB storage variant. Both smartphones are available in Emerald Emerald, Feather Black, Feather Purple and Rococo White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The most premium model of the series, Huawei P60 Art is priced at CNY 8,988 (roughly Rs. 1,08,200) for the 512GB storage model and CNY 10,988(roughly Rs. 1,32,300) for the 1TB storage variant. It is offered in Blue Sea, Quicksand Gold (translated from Chinese) shades.

All the three Huawei handsets are currently up for pre-order through VMall and will go on sale in the coming weeks. As of now, Huawei has not shared any information on international availability for the Huawei P60 series.

Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro run on HarmonyOS 3.1. They feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,220 x 2,700 pixels) OLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The panels have Kunlun glass covering. Both the models are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G SoC, coupled with Adreno GPU. RAM details of the handsets are unknown.

The Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro have a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The Huawei P60's camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with OIS.

huawei p60 Huawei P60 Pro

In contrast, camera unit of Huawei P60 Pro includes two 48-megapixel sensors with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, both phones include a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. They pack up to 512GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, Infrared (IR) sensor, hall sensor, barometer, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanners for authentication. Also, they are IP68-rated water and dust resistant.

The Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro pack 4,815mAh batteries with support for 50W wireless charging. The vanilla model supports 66W fast charging, while the Pro variant offers 80W fast charging.

Huawei P60 Art specifications

The Huawei P60 Art features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro. It is also powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G SoC, along with Adreno GPU.

huawei p60 art inline Huawei P60 Art

The Huawei P60 Art sports a triple rear camera setup with two 48-megapixel sensors with OIS and a 40-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. It comes with up to 1TB of storage that is expandable via Huawei's Nano Memory card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options are identical to the Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro, as are the sensors. The Huawei P60 Art also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also has an IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance.

Huawei has packed a 5,100mAh battery on the Huawei P60 Art. It supports 88W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
