Technology News

Poco C65 India Launch Tipped; Leaked Promotional Image Suggests Design and Colour Option

Poco C65 global variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2023 18:09 IST
Poco C65 India Launch Tipped; Leaked Promotional Image Suggests Design and Colour Option

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C65 is globally offered in Black, Blue and Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Poco C65 features a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ display
  • The global variant of the handset carries a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Poco C65 supports 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port
Advertisement

Poco C65, the successor to the Poco C55, was launched globally in November this year. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 6.74-inch HD+ display. A report has now surfaced online suggesting that the Poco C65 will launch in India soon. The report also shares a leaked promotional image of the Indian variant of the handset that shows the back panel of the smartphone.

A 91Mobiles report shared a leaked promotional image of what is said to be the Indian variant of the Poco C65. The image shared is shown in a similar design to that of the global variant launched earlier this year. It is shown in a purple colour option, although the report claims that it may launch in the country with more colour options.

poco c65 91mobiles inline pococ65

Leaked promo image of Poco C65 India variant
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

Citing industry sources, the report notes that the handset is likely to be a rebrand of the Redmi 13C. The Indian variant of the Poco C65 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, similar to its global counterpart, the report adds.

Offered in Black, Blue, and Purple colourways globally, the Poco C65 starts at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for its 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB option is listed at $149 (roughly Rs. 12,400). The global variant of the phone comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 for Poco.

The global variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Poco C65 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and an aperture of f/2.4 at the back. Two separate circular camera units of the handset are placed on the top left corner of the rear panel, arranged vertically alongside a smaller circular LED flash unit beside it. The front camera includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 which is housed in the centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Poco C65 global variant packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. The phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and GLONASS connectivity. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco C65

Poco C65

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco C65, Poco C65 India launch, Poco C65 specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of December 12 Launch; Pre-Booking Now Open
JP Morgan Looking Forward to Testing ‘Immersive Training Applications’ of Metaverse
Poco C65 India Launch Tipped; Leaked Promotional Image Suggests Design and Colour Option
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  3. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Price
  4. Honor Magic 6 Lite With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  7. More OnePlus 12 Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Live Images Surface Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Gets Price Cut in India
  10. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, Out 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Warns India's EU-Style Rules for USB Type-C Ports on iPhone Models Will Hit Local Production Target
  2. Poco C65 India Launch Tipped; Leaked Promotional Image Suggests Design and Colour Option
  3. JP Morgan Looking Forward to Testing ‘Immersive Training Applications’ of Metaverse
  4. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of December 12 Launch; Pre-Booking Now Open
  5. Cyberpunk 2077’s Final Major Update Brings Metro Service, Romantic Hangouts, Improved Bosses, More
  6. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, 50-Megapixel Sony LYT-808 Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Honor Magic 6 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. 28 Crypto Firms Register Operations with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit: Details
  9. Apple Ramps Up 6G Technology Development Amid Challenges With In-House 5G Modem: Gurman
  10. The Last of Us Part II Remastered ‘No Return’ Trailer Features Unlockable Characters, Gameplay Modifiers, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »