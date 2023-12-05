Poco C65, the successor to the Poco C55, was launched globally in November this year. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 6.74-inch HD+ display. A report has now surfaced online suggesting that the Poco C65 will launch in India soon. The report also shares a leaked promotional image of the Indian variant of the handset that shows the back panel of the smartphone.

A 91Mobiles report shared a leaked promotional image of what is said to be the Indian variant of the Poco C65. The image shared is shown in a similar design to that of the global variant launched earlier this year. It is shown in a purple colour option, although the report claims that it may launch in the country with more colour options.

Leaked promo image of Poco C65 India variant

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Citing industry sources, the report notes that the handset is likely to be a rebrand of the Redmi 13C. The Indian variant of the Poco C65 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, similar to its global counterpart, the report adds.

Offered in Black, Blue, and Purple colourways globally, the Poco C65 starts at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for its 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB option is listed at $149 (roughly Rs. 12,400). The global variant of the phone comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 for Poco.

The global variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Poco C65 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and an aperture of f/2.4 at the back. Two separate circular camera units of the handset are placed on the top left corner of the rear panel, arranged vertically alongside a smaller circular LED flash unit beside it. The front camera includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 which is housed in the centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The Poco C65 global variant packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. The phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and GLONASS connectivity. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

