Poco C65, the successor to the Poco C55, was launched globally in November this year. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 6.74-inch HD+ display. A report has now surfaced online suggesting that the Poco C65 will launch in India soon. The report also shares a leaked promotional image of the Indian variant of the handset that shows the back panel of the smartphone.
A 91Mobiles report shared a leaked promotional image of what is said to be the Indian variant of the Poco C65. The image shared is shown in a similar design to that of the global variant launched earlier this year. It is shown in a purple colour option, although the report claims that it may launch in the country with more colour options.
Citing industry sources, the report notes that the handset is likely to be a rebrand of the Redmi 13C. The Indian variant of the Poco C65 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, similar to its global counterpart, the report adds.
Offered in Black, Blue, and Purple colourways globally, the Poco C65 starts at $129 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for its 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB option is listed at $149 (roughly Rs. 12,400). The global variant of the phone comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 for Poco.
The global variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card.
In the camera department, the Poco C65 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and an aperture of f/2.4 at the back. Two separate circular camera units of the handset are placed on the top left corner of the rear panel, arranged vertically alongside a smaller circular LED flash unit beside it. The front camera includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 which is housed in the centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display.
The Poco C65 global variant packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging via a micro USB port. The phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and GLONASS connectivity. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
