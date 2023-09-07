Pixel 8 Series Design Revealed; New Pixel Watch, Buds Launch Confirmed

Pixel 8 series, including the standard Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, is all set to launched by Google on October 4. Ahead of the official debut, the California-based tech giant has revealed the design of the smartphones. Google has also hinted at other devices that are scheduled to launch on the same day. These include new smartwatch and earphones, which could be the Pixel Watch 2 and new Pixel Buds Pro. The company has also announced the pre-order sale date for its upcoming Pixel 8 series, along with the smartwatch and earphones.

Weeks ahead of the launch event, Google has given a glimpse of the products that will release on October 4. A teaser video posted on X by Made by Google (@madebygoogle) has revealed the debut of Pixel Watch 2 and the new Pixel Buds Pro, apart from the Pixel 8 series, on October 4. Both the smartwatch and earphones will launch in at least a Porcelain colour variant, as shown in the video.

In another teaser video posted by Made by Google, the company revealed the official design of the upcoming Pixel 8 series. While the standard Pixel 8 could be seen housing dual camera rear unit, the Pixel 8 Pro is shown with triple rear camera setup. The Pixel 8 Pro could debut in at least a Porcelain White colour variant, as seen from the video. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 is confirmed to get a Pink colour option, among other colorways.

In the same video, the company has also announced that the pre-order for both the smartphones, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will start from October 4. The launch event is scheduled to start at 10am ET (7.30pm IST) on October 4.

The company is yet to reveal the official sale date for the Pixel 8 series smartphones and other devices. However, they are expected to debut within the first half of October 2023.

