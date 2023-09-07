Technology News

Pixel 8 Series Design Revealed; New Pixel Watch, Buds Launch Confirmed

Google is yet to reveal the official sale date for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 September 2023 23:42 IST
Pixel 8 Series Design Revealed; New Pixel Watch, Buds Launch Confirmed

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @madebygoogle

Pre-order for both the smartphones, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will start from October 4

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 could be seen housing dual camera rear unit
  • Google also confirmed a new Pixel Watch and earphones
  • Pixel 8 Pro could debut in at least a Porcelain White colour variant

Pixel 8 series, including the standard Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, is all set to launched by Google on October 4. Ahead of the official debut, the California-based tech giant has revealed the design of the smartphones. Google has also hinted at other devices that are scheduled to launch on the same day. These include new smartwatch and earphones, which could be the Pixel Watch 2 and new Pixel Buds Pro. The company has also announced the pre-order sale date for its upcoming Pixel 8 series, along with the smartwatch and earphones. 

Weeks ahead of the launch event, Google has given a glimpse of the products that will release on October 4. A teaser video posted on X by Made by Google (@madebygoogle) has revealed the debut of Pixel Watch 2 and the new Pixel Buds Pro, apart from the Pixel 8 series, on October 4. Both the smartwatch and earphones will launch in at least a Porcelain colour variant, as shown in the video.

In another teaser video posted by Made by Google, the company revealed the official design of the upcoming Pixel 8 series. While the standard Pixel 8 could be seen housing dual camera rear unit, the Pixel 8 Pro is shown with triple rear camera setup. The Pixel 8 Pro could debut in at least a Porcelain White colour variant, as seen from the video. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 is confirmed to get a Pink colour option, among other colorways.

In the same video, the company has also announced that the pre-order for both the smartphones, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will start from October 4. The launch event is scheduled to start at 10am ET (7.30pm IST) on October 4.

The company is yet to reveal the official sale date for the Pixel 8 series smartphones and other devices. However, they are expected to debut within the first half of October 2023. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Series, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science.
UNESCO Releases First Guidance on Use of Generative AI for Education

