Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro+ Wireless Charging Capacity Leaked; IP Rating Tipped

Vivo X100 Pro is said to launch alongside Vivo X100 Pro+ and Vivo X100

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 September 2023 20:08 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 Pro+ is likely to succeed Vivo X90 Pro+ (pictured)

  • Vivo X100 Pro could come equipped with dual stereo speaker
  • The phone will reportedly launch in China this year
  • Vivo X100 Pro is likely to feature an IR blaster

Vivo X100 series is likely to launch soon in China as the successor to the company's X90 series, which was launched last year in November. The expected Vivo X100 series could include three smartphones — Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro+. While the launch date is yet to be officially confirmed, the Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo XPro+ specifications have surfaced again, revealing some more details about the smartphones. The latest update has hinted about the waterproofing as well as charging details for the Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro+. The smartphones are likely to get IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Tipster Digital Chat station (translated from Chinese) has shared some details about the purported Vivo X100 Pro and the Vivo X100 Pro+. The smartphones have been tipped to be IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. They are said to feature 50W wireless charging support. However, the tipster claimed that the standard Vivo X100 will miss out on both these features. Additionally, all three models could come equipped with a dual stereo speaker, an X-Axis linear motor, and an IR Blaster.

Previously, Vivo X100 Pro+ camera details were leaked online, suggesting a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor with a variable aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 portrait sensor, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera on the back panel.

Additionally, the Vivo X100 Pro+ is also said to sport a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS4.0 storage.

The Vivo X100 series could debut as the successor to the Vivo X90 series, which was launched last year in November. All three phones — Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ — in the lineup feature Zeiss-branded cameras equipped with the company's V2 chip for image processing. The vanilla Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, whereas, the Vivo X90 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition to Commemorate Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission Launched: Price, Specifications

