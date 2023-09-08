Google is all set to take wraps off its Pixel 8 series on October 4 at the ‘Made by Google' event, alongside the Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel 8 lineup comprising the vanilla Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will also be available in India. The tech giant has confirmed that it will start pre-orders for the phones on Flipkart from the following day of the launch event. The e-commerce company has been the online retail partner for all Pixel launches. Both Pixel 8 series smartphones are tipped to run on Android 14 and expected to ship with a Tensor G3 SoC.

Google on Thursday (September 7) teased the launch of its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India via X (formerly Twitter). The flagship smartphones are confirmed to be available for pre-order in the country via Flipkart starting from October 5. However, the pricing and first sale date are still under wraps.

The launch of the Pixel 8 series will be the second mainline Pixel lineup in India since 2018 after Pixel 7 series last year. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro went on sale in October last year. The Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 series were never launched in the country. Meanwhile select watered-down A-series models including Pixel 4a, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a did make their India debut.

Google Pixel 8 series price (expected)

Several reports have hinted at the possible pricing of the upcoming Google flagship series. The Pixel 8 is said to be priced at EUR 874.25 (roughly Rs. 78,400) for the 128GB storage variant and EUR 949.30 (roughly Rs. 85,200) for the 256GB storage variant. The vanilla model is said to be offered in hazel, mint, obsidian, and rose colour options. The Pixel 8 Pro, in contrast, could cost EUR 1,235.72 (roughly Rs. 1,10,900) for the 128GB storage model, while the 256GB storage model is said to be priced at EUR 1,309.95 (roughly Rs. 1,17,500). The 512GB storage variant will reportedly cost EUR 1,461.24 (roughly Rs. 1,31,100). It is said to come in bay, mint, obsidian, and porcelain shades.

Google Pixel 8 series specifications (expected)

Both Pixel 8 series smartphones are tipped to run on Android 14 and come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. Google is expected to introduce the next generation Tensor G3 SoC with the Pixel 8 lineup as an upgrade over the Tensor G2 SoC that powers the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 8 Pro is said to offer new camera sensors and a temperature sensor as well. It is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. The Pixel 8 could be backed by a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

Google will host its Made by Google launch event on October 4 in New York at 10:00am local time (7:30 pm IST). Besides the Pixel 8 series, the event will see the debut of Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro.

