Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro Chip, 8-Inch OLED Inner Display Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

The Huawei Mate X7 has an 8-megapixel camera on both the inner screen and cover display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2025 09:52 IST
Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro Chip, 8-Inch OLED Inner Display Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate X7 runs on HarmonyOS 6.0, which is not based on Android

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate X7 was launched in China last month
  • It has an IP58+IP59-rated build for dust and water resistance.
  • Huawei has packed a 5,525mAh battery in the Huawei Mate X7
Huawei Mate X7 was launched globally on Thursday, a month after the latest book-style foldable smartphone was introduced in China. The new Mate X7 model runs on the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, alongside 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has an 8-inch internal display and a 6.49-inch cover display. Other key highlights of the Huawei Mate X7 include three outward-facing cameras, Huawei's HarmonyOS 6.0 operating system and two 8-megapixel front-facing cameras.

Huawei Mate X7 Price, Availability

The Huawei Mate X7 is priced at EUR 2,099 (roughly Rs. 2,20,000) for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in Europe. It is available in Black, Brocade White, and Nebula Red colours. 

For comparison, Huawei launched the Mate X7 in the Chinese market in November, and pricing for the handset started at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,63,500). 

Huawei Mate X7 Specifications, Features

The Huawei Mate X7 runs on HarmonyOS 6.0, which isn't based on Android, and features an 8-inch (2,210 x 2,416 pixels) flexible LTPO OLED inner screen with up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,500 nits peak brightness. The foldable smartphone has a 6.49-inch (1,080 x 2,444 pixels) 3D quad-curved LTPO OLED panel with peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz. Both screens support adapting refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming. The external screen has second-generation Kunlun glass protection.

The foldable phone is equipped with a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, it has a triple outward-facing camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary RYYB camera with a variable aperture of f1.4-f4.0 and OIS. The camera setup also includes a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle RYYB camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 50-megapixel telephoto RYYB camera with OIS. The camera unit also comprises a second-generation red maple sensor. 

There's an 8-megapixel camera on both the inner and external screens of the Mate X7. It has an IP58+IP59-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Mate X7 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, BeiDou, Galileo, NavIC, GPS, AGPS, QZSS, Glonass, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, infrared sensor, fingerprint sensor, hall sensor, barometer, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, camera laser autofocus sensor and colour temperature sensor.

The company has equipped the standard Mate X7 model with a 5,300mAh battery. The Collector's Edition of the Chinese variant, for comparison, has a larger 5,600mAh battery. The handset supports 66W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.49-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2444 pixels
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6
Resolution 2210x2416 pixels
