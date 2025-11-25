Technology News
Huawei Mate X7 Launched With 8-inch 120Hz Inner Display and HarmonyOS 6: Price, Specifications

The Huawei Mate X7 sports a 7.95-inch inner display with a 2K resolution.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 13:11 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei's latest foldable smartphone comes with a redesigned camera deco

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate X7 is the successor to the Mate X6 in China
  • The handset sports a 7.95-inch 2K inner screen
  • The brand has introduced new AI-powered features with the Mate X7
Huawei Mate X7 was launched in China on Tuesday. The latest book-style foldable smartphone arrives as the successor to the Huawei Mate X6, which was introduced in December 2024. The Huawei Mate X7 has an 8-inch inner display with a 2K resolution and up to 2,500 nits peak brightness. It carries three outward-facing cameras and is powered by the smartphone maker's proprietary Kirin chipset. The handset comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Huawei Mate X7 Price, Availability

The Huawei Mate X7 price begins at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,63,500) for the base configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The foldable is also available in a 512GB storage variant, priced at CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs. 1,76,000). It is offered in five colour options — black, blue, purple, red, and white.

The China-based company has also introduced a Huawei Mate X7 Collector's Edition, priced at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,88,700) and CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,01,000) for the 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB configurations, respectively.

Lastly, the Huawei Mate X7 Collector's Edition with 20GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is sold at CNY 17,599 (roughly Rs. 2,21,400). Customers can also purchase a professional photography kit for the book-style foldable smartphone, which costs CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,400). 

Huawei Mate X7 Features, Specifications

The Huawei Mate X7 sports an 8-inch (2,210 x 2,416 pixels) flexible LTPO OLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,500 nits peak brightness, and 1,440Hz PWM dimming. The cover display is a 6.49-inch (1,080 x 2,444 pixels) quad-curved LTPO OLED panel with 3,000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The book-style foldable handset is powered by a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage (standard edition, and up to 20GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage (collector's edition). It runs on the company's proprietary HarmonyOS 6 operating system, which has been developed independently of Android.

For optics, the Huawei Mate X7 comes with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture and optical image stabilisation. There is also a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, and macro capabilities. The inner and outer screens sport 8-megapixel selfie cameras with f/2.2 and f/2.4 apertures, respectively.

Connectivity features on the Huawei Mate X7 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), USB Type-C, BeiDou, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, A-GPS, QZSS, and NavIC. The handset measures 156.8 x 73.8 x 9.5 mm when folded and 156.8 x 144.2 x 4.5 mm when unfolded. The Huawei Mate X7 tips the scales at 235g (standard) and 236g (collector's edition). It carries IP58 + IP59 dust and splash resistance rating.

Its standard and collector's editions pack 5,600 and 5,525mAh batteries, respectively. The foldable supports 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Huawei Mate X7 Launched With 8-inch 120Hz Inner Display and HarmonyOS 6: Price, Specifications
