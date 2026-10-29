Huawei Pura 90 Plus has been launched in China. The new Pura 90 series phone ships with the company's Kirin 9025 chipset and a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a 1-inch-type sensor and variable aperture. The Huawei Pura 90 Plus runs on HarmonyOS 7 and sports a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has a 5,700mAh battery that supports wired and wireless fast charging.

Huawei Pura 90 Plus Price

Huawei Pura 90 Plus price in China starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 73,500) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 80,500), while the top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 94,000).

The new phone is offered in Dawn Gold, Obsidian Black, Snow White, and Sunset Purple (translated from Chinese) colours. It will go on sale in China on October 31.

Huawei Pura 90 Plus Specifications

Huawei Pura 90 Plus runs HarmonyOS 7 and features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED full-HD+ (2,848x1,276 pixels) display with adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The display supports 1,440Hz PWM dimming and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It has second-generation Kunlun Glass protection.

The Huawei Pura 90 Plus runs on Huawei's in-house Kirin 9025 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

On the rear, the Huawei Pura 90 Plus has a quad camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 1-inch-type sensor size, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a variable aperture ranging from f/1.6 to f/4.0. The rear camera unit also includes a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and support for up to 4x optical zoom, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 1.5-megapixel Red Maple multispectral sensor. It carries a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Pura 90 Plus include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and satellite messaging support in China. Sensors onboard are ambient light sensor, Infrared sensor, fingerprint sensor, side fingerprint sensor, Hall sensor, gyroscope, compass, barometer, proximity sensor, Gravity sensor, Attitude sensor, camera laser autofocus sensor, and colour temperature sensor. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Huawei Pura 90 Plus packs a 5,700mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging.