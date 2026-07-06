Huawei's next book-style foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X8, is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Huawei Mate X7. While we wait for the official announcement, a new leak has offered hints about the display, battery and camera specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphone. The company is also said to be working on Huawei's next tri-fold phone, the rumoured Huawei Mate XT 2, which is expected to launch as a successor to the Huawei Mate XT. Both foldable phones are likely to ship with Kirin chipsets.

Both the Huawei Mate XT 2, Mate X8 Tipped to Launch With Kirin Processor

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the next tri-fold phone and foldable smartphone will go official in the second half of this year. The post does not specify the model names, but from the comments and previous leaks, it seems that the leaker is referring to the Huawei Mate XT 2 and Huawei Mate X8.

Huawei's next-generation tri-fold device and traditional book-style foldable smartphones are tipped to feature the company's next-generation Kirin chipsets. The chipset name is not specified, but the leak hints that the company could use the Kirin 9050 lineup in upcoming foldables.

The tipster claims that the Huawei Mate XT 2 features a new folding design. The Huawei Mate X8 is said to sport an 8.15-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. For comparison, the Huawei Mate X7 sports an 8-inch OLED inner screen and a 6.49-inch cover screen.

The Huawei Mate X8 could include a 1/1.3-inch primary camera sensor, a periscope sensor, and a new multispectral lens. The battery capacity of the phone is said to be 6,000mAh. It is tipped to flaunt a "high-end folding design" (translated from Chinese) and is said to cost CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000) in China.

The Huawei Mate X7 was launched in China in November last year with a Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera and IP58 + IP59 dust and splash resistance rating. The phone carries a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The foldable was released in global markets outside China in December 2025.

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