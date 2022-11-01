Technology News
Huawei Nova Y61 With 6.52-Inch HD+ Display, 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera Announced: All Details

Huawei Nova Y61 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 November 2022 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Nova Y61 comes in Midnight Black, Mint Green, Sapphire Blue colours

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova Y61 packs up to 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage
  • It offers 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC wireless connectivity
  • The Huawei Nova Y61 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Huawei Nova Y61 got quietly listed on the Huawei global site recently. This affordable smartphone could be considered a successor to the Huawei Nova Y60 that launched last year. The Huawei Nova Y61 features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and runs on EMUI 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging. The dual-SIM 4G smartphone is compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC.

The Huawei Nova Y61 is now listed on the company's global site. Huawei has not revealed the pricing and launch timeline of this upcoming smartphone. This handset will be available in Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Sapphire Blue colours. Its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be available globally, however, its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is aimed at the Asia Pacific region only.

Huawei Nova Y61 specifications, features

The Huawei Nova Y61 has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It features a water-drop style notch on the front to house the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and runs on EMUI 12.

It sports a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The handset also gets a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The Huawei Nova Y61 also gets a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. These camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos.

The Huawei Nova Y61 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 6 hours of online video streaming. This handset also supports 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging. It features 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC wireless connectivity. There is a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
