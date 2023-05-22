Huawei Nova Y91 was silently launched in the global market on Monday. The phone is the latest in the Nova Y-series. Earlier this year, the company released the Huawei Nova Y61, which is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and runs on EMUI 12. The newly-launched Nova Y91 comes with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC. The phone runs EMUI 13 out-of-the-box and sports a striking circular camera module on the back panel. It appears to be the global variant of the Huawei Enjoy 60x, which launched in China.

Huawei Nova Y91 price

The company has not yet disclosed the price and sale details of the Huawei Nova Y91. The phone is listed with two storage options - 128GB and 256GB coupled with 8GB RAM on the Huawei Global website. It is seen in Moonlight Silver and Starry Black colour options.

Huawei Nova Y91 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (2376 x 1080 pixel) LCD display, the display panel of the Huawei Nova Y91 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 270Hz.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The Huawei Nova Y91 runs Android 13-based EMUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Coming to the cameras, the phone features a large circular centre-aligned camera module at the top of the back panel and features a golden frame. The module includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor and an LED flash unit. The front camera of the Huawei Nova Y91 is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Huawei Nova Y91 is backed by a 7,000mAh battery unit with 22.5W wired fast charging support. The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a USB Type-C port. It supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 801.ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS connectivity. Weighing 214 grams, it measures 171.6mm x 79.9mm x 8.9mm in size.

