Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Likely to Launch as Motorola Razr+ in the US: Report

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is confirmed to launch on June 1.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2023 13:24 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (pictured) is expected to succeed the Moto Razr 2022

  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to feature dual rear cameras
  • The phone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It could be offered in black, blue, and red colour options

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is scheduled to launch on June 1. The upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Moto Razr 2022, which was released in August last year. Lenovo, Motorola's parent company, confirmed at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year that the next Razr model will be bigger and better than its predecessors in a lot of ways. In leaked renders and promotional videos so far, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to launch with a considerably larger display than its preceding model and several other competing handsets. Now, a new leak suggests that the phone will globally launch as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, while in the US markets, it will be available with the moniker Motorola Razr+.

According to a tweet shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the upcoming Moto Razr model will be released as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in the global market, while in the US it will launch as Motorola Razr+. Earlier reports suggested that the phone may even sport the moniker Motorola Razr 2023 in select regions.

The tweet shared by Blass was followed by a thread of tweets that demonstrated leaked marketing materials of the upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone. Backing up its previous reports, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is seen with a large outer display, covering almost the entirety of the outer panel, circling around the dual circular camera modules and one LED flash unit.

In these tweets, the phone is seen in black and red colour options, corroborating previous leaks that suggested that the phone will be offered in blue, black, and red colour variants. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to sport a 3.5-inch outer display screen, considerably larger than the 2.7-inch outer display of the Moto Razr 2022.

For comparison, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to feature a 3.4-inch outer display, while the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip carries a 3.25-inch external display. Both these competing models are also clamshell foldables.

A recent leak also suggested the price of the upcoming Moto foldable. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be priced at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 82,600). For context, the Oppo Find N2 Flip was priced at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 87,300).

Sucharita Ganguly
