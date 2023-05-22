Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch Set for May 25; Teased to Get Four Colour Options, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera

Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch Set for May 25; Teased to Get Four Colour Options, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Xiaomi Civi 3 will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2023 13:04 IST
Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch Set for May 25; Teased to Get Four Colour Options, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 3 will have a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi today confirmed the launch date date of Civi 3 smartphone
  • The colour options are developed by Xiaomi jointly with WGSN
  • Xiaomi Civi 2 has not been launched in India yet

Xiaomi Civi 3 launch will take place in China on Thursday, May 25, the company has announced. The new Civi series smartphone will be a successor to Xiaomi Civi 2, that was launched in September last year. The Xiaomi Civi 3 is teased to come with a dual-tone design with a circular-shaped rear camera module. It is confirmed to be available in Adventure Gold, Coconut Grey, Mint Green, and Rose Purple colour options. The Xiaomi Civi 3 will have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel main camera. The handset will run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC as well.

Xiaomi shared multiple teaser images on Weibo to announce the launch date of Xiaomi Civi 3. The event is scheduled for 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST) in China on May 25.

As mentioned, the teasers show off Xiaomi Civi 3 in four distinct colour options —Adventure Gold, Coconut Grey, Mint Green, and Rose Purple, developed jointly with WGSN. The posters suggest a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main camera on the handset with support for Optical Image stabilisation (OIS). It is shown with a dual-tone design and a circular camera module as well.

Xiaomi also confirmed that the Xiaomi Civi 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Other details about the handset are yet to be revealed.

As per a previous leak, Xiaomi Civi 3 will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset is tipped to include two 32-megapixel front-facing cameras with a 100-degree field of view. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 was launched in China in September last year with a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It has not been launched outside China.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 3, Xiaomi Civi 3 Specifications, Xiaomi Civi 2, Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Purchase Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch Set for May 25; Teased to Get Four Colour Options, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
  2. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline, Vivo V29 Lite Design Leaked: See Here
  4. Google Pixel 7a Review: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing?
  5. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  6. iQoo Z7s 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  7. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  9. TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
  10. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Unveil xrOS Along With First Headset; Several Senior Executives Involved in Development: Mark Gurman
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Likely to Launch as Motorola Razr+ in the US: Report
  3. Regulators Employ Old Rules, Creative Thinking to Tackle ChatGPT-Like AI Technology
  4. BGMI Reportedly Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL
  5. Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch Set for May 25; Teased to Get Four Colour Options, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Purchase Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
  8. Android Phones Preinstalled With Malware That Collects Data, Injects Ads and Drains Battery: Report
  9. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped, V29 Lite Design Renders Leaked: All Details
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Join Majority Altcoins on Loss-Making Side of Price Chart, Memecoins Trend
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.