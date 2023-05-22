Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has been launched in India on Monday. The new budget smartphone is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It comes as a successor to last year's Galaxy A13 and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5. Samsung has confirmed two OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in India, availability

Price of the Samsung Galaxy A14 in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 14,999. It comes in Black, Light Green, and Silver colour options.

The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone is currently available for purchase via the company website. The company is yet to announce availability on e-commerce platforms. As an introductory offer, Samsung is providing Rs. 1,000 discount for purchases made via SBI bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A14 runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 and Samsung is promising 4 years of security updates and two OS upgrades for the handset. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) PLS LCD display. The 4G smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. With the RAM plus feature, the available memory can be expanded up to 8GB.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A14 has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 offers up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 52 hours of talk time with 4G LTE enabled. The battery is said to last over two days on a single charge. The smartphone measures 167.7 x 78.0 x 9.1mm and weighs 201 grams.

