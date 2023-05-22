Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic During Ongoing Funding Round

PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic During Ongoing Funding Round

With this fundraising, General Atlantic and its co-investors have contributed $550 million in the ongoing $1 billion funding round of PhonePe

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 22 May 2023 14:43 IST
PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic During Ongoing Funding Round

Photo Credit: PhonePe

Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds have also invested in PhonePe

Highlights
  • PhonePe has a pre-money valuation of $12 billion
  • PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million in current round
  • The Walmart group firm has over 450 million registered users

Decacorn fintech firm PhonePe on Monday said it has secured an additional $100 million (about Rs. 828 crore) investment from General Atlantic.

With this fundraising, General Atlantic and its co-investors have contributed $550 million (roughly Rs. 4,555 crore) in the ongoing $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,282 crore) funding round of PhonePe at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion (roughly Rs. 99,387 crore).

"PhonePe is pleased to announce that it has secured an additional $100 million investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, as part of its ongoing fundraise.

"This latest tranche brings the total investment from General Atlantic and its co-investors to $550 million. The investment reaffirms General Atlantic's conviction in PhonePe's business and growth potential," PhonePe said in a statement.

With this latest primary infusion from General Atlantic, PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million (roughly Rs. 7,000 crore) of primary capital in the current round.

Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds have also invested during the current funding round of the company.

The Walmart group firm has over 450 million registered users.

In February, PhonePe raised another $100 million in primary capital from new investors Ribbit Capital and TVS Capital Funds with participation from existing investor Tiger Global, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion (roughly Rs. 99,400 crore). This followed a $350 million (roughly Rs. 3,000 crore) primary fundraise by the company on January 19 from General Atlantic.

PhonePe plans to deploy these funds to scale up its payments and insurance businesses in India, as well as to launch and aggressively scale new businesses like lending, stockbroking, ONDC-based shopping and account aggregators over the next few years.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongisde the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PhonePe, General Atlantic, India, Walmart
Bitcoin Pizza Day 2023: How BTC was Used to Buy a Real-World Commodity for First Time

Related Stories

PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic During Ongoing Funding Round
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
  2. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  4. Apple to Unveil xrOS Along With Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC: Gurman
  5. Google Pixel 7a Review: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing?
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline, Vivo V29 Lite Design Leaked: See Here
  8. iQoo Z7s 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  10. TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Internal PC Version of Bloodborne, The Old Hunters DLC Exists, Dataminer Says
  2. PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic During Ongoing Funding Round
  3. Apple to Unveil xrOS Along With First Headset; Several Senior Executives Involved in Development: Mark Gurman
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Likely to Launch as Motorola Razr+ in the US: Report
  5. Regulators Employ Old Rules, Creative Thinking to Tackle ChatGPT-Like AI Technology
  6. BGMI Reportedly Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL
  7. Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch Set for May 25; Teased to Get Four Colour Options, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Purchase Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
  10. Android Phones Preinstalled With Malware That Collects Data, Injects Ads and Drains Battery: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.